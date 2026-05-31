ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 30
LIAM Lindsay’s 106 kept Callington’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points with a comfortable 70-run victory over St Austell at Moores Park.
Cally racked up 280-9 after choosing to bat, the key being a huge second wicket stand of 138 between Lindsay and Matt Thompson, the latter making 75 from 76 balls.
Wickets fell towards the end, Gary Bone taking 4-33 with his miserly off-spin, but St Austell failed to score freely at the st and were always playing catch-up.
There were starts for several with Dan Jarman (23), Rowen Taplin (38), Connor Cooke (29) and Nadeera Balasooriya (31) making starts, but Callington took wickets throughout as although the top nine all made double figures, Taplin’s 38 was the best.
Spin was key for Cally including 4-30 from Matt Whalley, while Jake Rowe’s 1-28 off 10 overs was important.
Werrington struck one of the highest Premier League scores ever seen in Cornwall as Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan smashed 223 from just 126 balls in their 222-run success over Camborne at Ladycross.
Dilshan joined Mark Gribble at 45-2, following the dismissal of John Moon for 30, and they proceeded to put on a mammoth stand of 336 which only ended when Dilshan, who struck 30 fours and six sixes, was caught and bowled by Scott Kellow (3-74).
Gribble, who played the perfect foil, ended 122 not out.
Camborne soon lost Dan Stephens and Alfie Macdonald in successive balls to Dan Barnard, and although Dinuka Dilshan was brilliantly run-out by his namesake, stand-in opener Liam Weeks and Kellow blasted the bowling to all parts with the latter making 73 from just 47 balls.
Weeks’ departure for 57 made it 170-6 and it was soon 186 all out as Mark Taskis ran through the lower order on his way to figures of 4-3 from 21 balls.
Last year’s runners-up Wadebridge won a final ball thriller at Grampound Road despite a superb from home skipper Tom Orpe.
He and Antony Angove (64) put on 174 before Sri Lankan pro Ravi Karunarathna added a quickfire 30.
However, Karunarathna’s departure saw the Roadies add just 47 off the final 10 overs as they were restricted to 269-8 as Australian Lachlan Crump claimed 5-38 towards the end. Orpe’s 116 came off 121 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.
Wadebridge were up against it at 72-3 with veteran off-spinner David Neville (3-30) running riot, but stands of 81 and 78 involving Crump kept them in it as James Turpin (45) and Callum Wilson (44) added forties.
Crump eventually fell for 94 with 37 still required, but bits and bobs from Kelvin Snell (15), Fred Wilkinson (13no) and Ross McLachlan (10no) ensured a fine win.
Helston moved above St Just and further clear of bottom side Grampound Road after a comfortable win at Cape Road.
The home side were on top for much of the Helston innings as they slipped to 122-5 when Dan Jenkin was lbw to Philip Nicholas (3-37) for 45.
However, they accelerated late on to reach 211-8.
St Just got off to a disastrous start against Australian paceman Jayden Mitchell (3-24), and although Nicholas (25) and Jamie Semmens (32) gave them a sniff, wickets fell throughout to be dismissed for 140, young spinner Bryn Evans claiming 4-34.
The clash between Redruth and Penzance was abandoned seven balls into the home reply due to an issue with the pitch.
The Reds were 0-0 in pursuit of 254 after half centuries from Basil Akram (88) and Sammy King (76) saw them recover from 2-2 and 146-6. Kiwi left-armer Jamie Veall took 4-48 while skipper Liam Norwell (1-29) gave little away.
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