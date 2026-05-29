Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, May 30
Wadebridge Seconds (1) v Lanhydrock (2)
ALL eyes are on Egloshayle Park tomorrow as the last two remaining unbeaten sides meet as Wadebridge Seconds host neighbours Lanhydrock (1pm).
Both teams have three straight wins following opening day abandonments, and with just one promotion slot available, it is all to play for.
Lanhydrock have to do without opener Amir Khan for the third straight Saturday due to being in Pakistan, while Australian batting all-rounder Sam Remedios is also out for unspecified reasons.
Wadebridge themselves are missing several key batsmen in Jamie Beare, Ross McLachlan and Sam Richards, so it’s a case of whoever adapts the best on the day.
Lanhydrock give a first appearance of the season to former Swans favourite James Maycock, while dangerous middle-order hitter Josh Taylor is also in as Remedios and Jake Butler make way.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Tom Wood, Ryan Pooley, Paul Menhenick (capt), Kieran Gill, Charlie Ellis, Alek Gill, Tom Wilson (wkt), Lucas Stewart, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
LANHYDROCK: Simon Benney (wkt), Mike Horne, Luke Buckland, James Maycock, Christian James, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Josh Taylor, Jamie Eldridge, Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
Holsworthy (10) v Werrington Seconds (6)
AT the other end of the table, Bude and Holsworthy are the only sides yet to record victory.
Bottom side Holsworthy have a home date with Werrington Seconds who got off the mark against St Austell Seconds last weekend, and head across the border with just one change to their line-up as Cornwall Over 50s batsman Paul Miller comes in for opener Marley May who is unavailable.
Holsworthy are without bowling all-rounder Dan Smith as batsman Sam Stacey and the versatile Nick Ward get recalls. Lewis Chidley is in the seconds.
HOLSWORTHY: Aiden Gerry, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Rory Piper, Sam Stacey, Bilal Darber, Guy Beagley, Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Paul Miller, Ben Jenkin, Tom Lyle, Billy Uglow, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Jason Seldon (capt), Darren Webber, Sam Smeeth, Ian Searle.
Tintagel (5) v Bude (9)
BUDE make the short trip down to Tintagel knowing that with games to come against Lanhydrock and Callington Seconds, they could do with a big haul.
Skipper Warren Rumble is back a week earlier than expected and looks set to open the batting in the absence of Dylan Grinker, while former Launceston seamer Brandon Forsyth debuts for Derek Piper.
Tintagel are without Cornwall Over 50s batsman Adrian Pooley, but also have their leader back as opening batsman Matt Jolliffe has recovered from a hamstring injury. Jonny Centini, who has been out with a broken toe, is a straight replacement for Pooley.
TINTAGEL: Matt Jolliffe (capt), Leo Agacy, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Jonny Centini, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Mark Luxton, Freddie Knowles, Owen Barnes.
BUDE: Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Charlie Hoban, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, David Sillifant, Richard Dymond, Harry Dymond, Matthew Mansbridge, Brandon Forsyth.
St Blazey (3) v Menheniot-Looe (4)
CHAMPIONS St Blazey don’t lose often, but did so at Lanhydrock last weekend, and face a tricky home clash with promoted Menheniot-Looe who have already won twice to sit comfortably in mid-table.
Blazey bring up former St Austell and St Stephen batsman Ryan Bate, while Josh Carne and Robert Garside also come in as Lewis Todd, Ben Rencher and Riley Carne drop out.
Menheniot’s in-form Australian Lachie Embleton is away for the weekend, as is batsmen Peter Swinford, but they recall the Ripley brothers – Luke and Ross.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon (capt), Ryan Bate, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Josh Carne, Paul Carne (wkt), Robert Garside, Nithin Gowda, Andy Thomas, Angus Harley, Ethan Felton.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Luke Ripley, Peter Nance, Sam Jordan, Steve Kidd, (capt), Tom Harris, Ross Ripley, Mike Maiden, Alex Caddy, Josh Geary (wkt), Robert Cowley, Brian Caddy.
St Austell Seconds (7) v Callington Seconds (8)
BOTH St Austell Seconds and their Callington counterparts have made slow starts despite being expected to be in the top echelons of the division, and meet at Wheal Eliza.
The Saints were comfortably beaten by their Werrington counterparts last weekend, while the Greens lost by one wicket to Tintagel.
St Austell bring back batting all-rounder David Munn, while paceman Tom Rosevear, who is also back as captain after a week in the ones, returns, as does speedy youngster Jack Carter.
Callington have been given a huge boost that left-hander Ben Allsop is back from university, while the ever-dangerous Charlie Coates will look to change the momentum from the middle-order.
With both teams having excellent seam bowling options, it’ll be a case of which batting line-up can hold their nerve.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS: Archie Connolly, Steve Raven, David Munn, Jack Mallet, James Carter, James Pook, Ryan Bennetts, Tom Mallet (wkt), Tom Rosevear (capt), Jack Carter, Hayden Coad.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Ben Allsop, James Brenton, Peter Tancock, Charlie Coates, Richard Brown (capt, wkt), Zak Newton-Jenkins, Blaze Eigenmann, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
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