ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 30
Callington (1) v St Austell (5)
CALLINGTON have a 13-point lead at the top with just four games gone, and the Greens will look to extend that cushion when they welcome fellow hopefuls St Austell to Moores Park.
Cally make just one change from their 178-run success at Helston as speedster Mohammed Danyaal is missing, and the selectors have boosted their batting by recalling the fit-again Ollie Allsop who had a run-out in the seconds last weekend.
St Austell were thrashed by eight wickets by Werrington last Saturday and skipper Alex Bone knows they need a result if they are to stay in contention.
They again have to do without former Cornwall left-arm spinner Andrew Libby due to a hip problem and name an unchanged side.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Matt Whalley, Joe White, Blake Tancock, Ollie Allsop, Jake Rowe, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Dan Jarman, Curtis Dalby, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
Werrington (2) v Camborne (3)
WERRINGTON moved up to second having chased down 162 at Wheal Eliza and are back on home soil for a visit from Camborne (midday) who are just a point adrift.
The Tron name the same 11 as youngster George Rickard gets another chance, while Camborne arrive with only one alteration.
Left-arm spinner Craig Johnson is back to give Alfie Macdonald even more options, but batting all-rounder Jamie Goldsworthy is away.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Ben Smeeth, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
CAMBORNE: Josh Fontana, Dan Stephens, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Scott Kellow, William Macdonald, Martin Jenkin, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
Redruth (7) v Penzance (4)
CHAMPIONS Penzance face a huge weekend as not only do they visit Redruth in the league, but they also host Bath in the ECB National Club Championship.
The St Clare outfit have stated their ambition is to try and go one better than last year by not only retaining the league title, but also to reach Lord’s and become national champions.
Beating a Redruth side who were beaten by neighbours Camborne will be the first priority, but they have a full-strength side with the exception of injured left-arm seamer Josh Croom.
Redruth skipper Liam Norwell names a pretty strong side despite there being no opening bowler Dom Batchelor or veteran Peter Howells.
However, Elliot Stoddard gets an immediate recall following his century last weekend for the seconds, and dad Neil helps out.
REDRUTH: Toby Stoddard, Ellis Whiteford, Attyab Ahmad, Toby Whiteford, Elliot Stoddard, Connor Poulton, Liam Norwell (capt), Harley Stevens, Ethan Best, Neil Stoddard, Jamie Veall.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Basil Akram, Grant Thomson, Charlie Sharland, Sammy King, Ollie Rayner, Grant Stone, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Ben Fletcher.
St Just (8) v Helston (9)
A HUGE game awaits St Just and Helston at Cape Road with both sides looking to pull further clear of bottom side Grampound Road.
St Just have lost twice since their shock victory at Penzance on matchday two, but did push Wadebridge close last Saturday, while Helston have twice been dismissed for less than 80 either side of a solid showing at Wadebridge before the rain set in.
St Just’s availability this week is poor as Neil Curnow, Logan Curnow, Ben Stevens and Joe Clifton-Griffith are out for various reasons, but skipper Gareth May returns alongside son Ellis.
The club have plenty of experience in the seconds to call upon as Josh Semmens and Mark Waters come up, as does promising youngster George Blaken. Thomas George – son of first team legend Mark – goes back down.
Helston are six behind the hosts but although Karl Leathley is still away and Lewis Goldsworthy is on T20 duty with Somerset, they make just one alteration. Sunny Osmont is unavailable with Mark Jenkin set to replace him if he passes a late fitness test.
ST JUST: Gareth May (capt), Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Jamie Semmens, Mark Waters, Josh Semmens, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Joe Gore, George Blaken.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Harry Saunders, Mark Jenkin, Bryn Evans, Gavin Tregenza, Lewis Stephens, Ollie Black, Ryan Tonkin.
Grampound Road (10) v Wadebridge (6)
GRAMPOUND Road’s batsmen fired at Penzance last weekend in making 215, even if it should have been more having been 203-5, however they need to take that into their home game with Wadebridge who are already 20 adrift of Callington in their title quest.
The Roadies recall all-rounder Alex Lean and bowler Dan Ferris, and there’s a Premier League debut for youngster Seb Reed as Jack Mingo, Lewis Sanders and exciting paceman Ben Sleeman make way.
Wadebridge earned their first win last weekend against St Just and make two changes.
Former county captain Matt Robins is unavailable with James Turpin back following his wedding, while Jamie Beare also makes way for spin-bowling all-rounder Ross McLachlan who took 5-33 for the seconds at Bude last weekend and 2-31 for the firsts in the Hawkey Cup at St Austell Seconds in midweek.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Harry Phillips, Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Alex Lean, Alex Rust, Tom Fox-Dean, Seb Reed, Dan Ferris, David Neville.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Ross McLachlan, Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
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