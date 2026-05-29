Clive Rosevear Cup first-round round-up – Thursday, May 28
SIX sides advanced into the last 16 on Thursday night, including a superb chase from Pencarrow at Lanhydrock Seconds.
Blistering unbeaten half centuries from Archie Pennington and Simon Clay catapulted them to an eight-wicket success at their neighbours to earn an away tie at Roche Seconds.
The hosts racked up a fine total of 166-5 with runs coming all the way down, although nobody made more than Jake Butler’s 27 not out. Tristan Jago’s 2-29 was key.
A brilliant spell of 2-11 from four overs from Dave Harland should have given Lanhydrock a huge chance, however Pennington and Clay had other ideas as they raced to victory with 22 balls to spare.
Pennington struck eight fours and as many maximums, while Clay’s 68 contained eight boundaries and two sixes.
The highest score of the night went to Division Four outfit Liskeard who racked up a hefty 219-5 at two-league lower St Minver Seconds.
After Andrew Ware’s 27 from just 12 balls, the visitors’ total was set up by Andrew Cobb’s 52 from 45 balls and 31 from 30 deliveries by Ben Powell, before the rest of the top seven tucked in as only Sam Hocking (1-27 off 4) kept things quiet.
St Minver replied with 124-6, Kai McAuley’s 34 being the best as Tom Harris (3-14) and Powell (2-16) shared five wickets.
Liskeard will entertain neighbours Menheniot-Looe Seconds who eased to a six-wicket success over visiting Werrington Thirds.
Twenties from Dan Warring (26), Toby Ward (22) and Adam Paynter (21) were the best of the village outfit’s 128-7 as Hugh Rogers claimed 3-29, before the home side raced to victory inside 13 overs with Tom Harris (34no), Marc Wright (24) and Peter Swinford (25) all enjoying themselves. Tyler Jasper took 2-31.
There were two nailbiting finishes at Tintagel and St Stephen with away sides Wadebridge Thirds and Boconnoc emerging victorious.
Boconnoc headed to St Stephen boosted by the return of trio Martin Cook, Lee Penrose and Gary Spencer, but as a collective failed to fire with the bat in their 98-8, nobody making more than Cook’s 19. James Harvey’s 4-18 led the way which was added to by Isaac Nicholls (3-12) and Robert Clyde-Wiggins (3-20).
But Boconnoc ground out a fine success as St Stephen were held to 87-4. Opener Tim Hooper batted through for 27 not out and Ollie Budge made 20 at the top of the order, but Boconnoc’s steady attack proved the difference, including Jon Niblett’s 2-11 from his four overs.
Jack Gill produced a superb 88 not out alongside Arthur Skinner’s unbeaten 43 as Wadebridge recovered from Kane Hartland’s early three-wicket burst to make 165-3 at Tintagel Seconds.
Opener Simon Harrison’s 47 from just 26 balls gave the Knights a chance, but a slow start from the rest meant they were always playing catch up despite fine cameos from Aaron Washer (39 off 20) and Josh Fry (20no off 11) as they came up just five short.
Division Three East outfit Ladock will visit Boconnoc in round two after a eight-wicket home success over Gorran who could only muster 89-7 from their 20 overs.
Second Round Draw: Boconnoc v Ladock, Roche 2 v Pencarrow, South Petherwin v Saltash, Callington 3 v St Neot, Grampound Road 2 v St Blazey 2, Veryan v St Austell 3, Wadebridge 3 v St Minver, Liskeard v Menheniot-Looe 2.
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