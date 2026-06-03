ST AUSTELL Rugby Club have announced that exciting youngsters Peter Harris and Jamie Stanlake are staying at Tregorrick Park for next season.
The Saints enjoyed a superb campaign in Regional One South West in 2025/26 after a slow start, going close to reaching the play-offs before finishing fifth.
While there were plenty of key performers across the side, not many were better than hooker Harris and Stanlake who started the season at outside-centre before moving inside to take the 12 shirt.
Head coach Sam Parsons feels that the news is a huge piece of the jigsaw ahead of next term.
He said: “I am delighted to have both boys with us for next season.
“Jamie is, in my eyes, the best young centre in the county and was without doubt the best I saw at Level Five last season.
“Jamie is a reliable defender and doesn’t miss assignments. In attack he is a constant threat with ball in hand. He is also a great team-mate and very popular amongst the group. His signing is a real statement and shows the direction the club is heading. I’m looking forward to working with Jamie again this year and seeing the level we can get him to.
"Pete re-signing is also massive for the club. His recent representative honours show where his career is heading and the whole coaching group are very excited he is staying with us.
“Pete is a physical animal who played every every game for us last season and was right up there with the highest tackle count and carries for the season.
“He is a tough young man who seems to improve every time he pulls on a shirt, and if he carries on that trend there is no knowing the level he could get to.”
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