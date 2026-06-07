A scrum in the centre of field after the ball struck the referee saw Cornwall execute a training ground move with perfection. Josh Mataevesi’s short delayed pass found Dean Wills and then Shepherd with Moyle supporting to dot down. Another seven-point score was registered and at that point Cornwall threatened to run riot. But once again huge credit must go to Lancashire as they dug in magnificently, so much so that Moyle opted to kick for goal from a penalty inside the Lancashire half as the interval approached to stretch the score out to 24-10 in Cornwall’s favour.