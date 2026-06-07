By Gareth Davies, Allianz Twickenham Stadium.
BILL BEAUMONT CUP COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE FINAL
Cornwall 39 Lancashire 24
CORNWALL claimed their eighth County Championship crown with a hard-fought five try win over a spirited Lancashire outfit at Twickenham.
For Cornwall’s Matt Shepherd it was also a fifth winners medal from his eight finals played at the national stadium. Looking to emulate the magnificent feat of the Cornwall women’s team just a few hours earlier, Dawe’s charges fell behind inside the first 90 seconds when a ruck infringement was punished by Lancashire captain Chris Johnson.
The Heath veteran, playing in his eighth showpiece final, kicked a long-range penalty to open the scoring.
That narrow Red Rose advantage didn’t last long as with Cornwall’s first assault on their line, flanker Shaun Buzza went over and Kyle Moyle converted.
Lancashire responded well to conceding the game’s first try and they duly opened their five-point account in the 11th minute through hooker Jack Ellam. The extras were knocked over byJohnson and Cornwall were behind.
Two tries in three minutes then underlined Cornwall’s attacking prowess as both Alex Duckerand then Moyle crossed the whitewash. Moyle, the former Gloucester and Cornish Pirates full-back, chimed into the three-quarter line to feed Ducker who showed magnificent footwork to sit two would-be Lancashire defenders down to score near the posts. Moyle added the extras and almost from the restart, Cornwall struck again.
A scrum in the centre of field after the ball struck the referee saw Cornwall execute a training ground move with perfection. Josh Mataevesi’s short delayed pass found Dean Wills and then Shepherd with Moyle supporting to dot down. Another seven-point score was registered and at that point Cornwall threatened to run riot. But once again huge credit must go to Lancashire as they dug in magnificently, so much so that Moyle opted to kick for goal from a penalty inside the Lancashire half as the interval approached to stretch the score out to 24-10 in Cornwall’s favour.
Lancashire would ensure that Cornwall’s lead would be down to single figures at the turnaround when powerhouse flanker Ashton Kassam-Sharples scored and Johnson converted. After the interval, Cornwall nerves would have started to jangle when Lancashire levelled up the game when full-back Sam Freeman burrowed his way over from close range for his side’s third converted try of the afternoon.
Freeman’s score came on the back of a penalty advantage for the Red Rose side which also resulted in Josh Matavesi being shown a yellow card. At 24-24 and with Cornwall losing one of their many talismen, Lancashire hopes were raised that they could secure an against all odds triumph.
Moyle kicked a fine penalty from just inside the Lancashire half to edge Cornwall back in frontbefore the game changing moment arrived in the 53rd minute. Lancashire’s Tom Ailes broke through the Cornwall defence and his brilliant offload was snared by replacement Matt Bradley. The Sale scrum-half dived for the line and he slid over, only to be denied by a truly remarkable try-saver from Wills. Held up was referee Tom Evans-Jones’ call, and from the subsequent restart, Sam Matavesi delivered a captain’s knock to win a penalty and the momentum swung towards the Black and Gold.
Back from his 10 minutes on the sideline, Josh Matavesi then increased Cornwall’s lead with a powerful run off the back of an attacking line-out. The former Bath and Newcastle man reached out to place the ball on the whitewash and despite strong Lancashire protests, which led to handbags between the two sides, the try was awarded and Moyle converted.
Some real breathing space for Cornwall, who suffocated the Lancashire attack and despite the Red Rose outfit having a sustained spell of possession and multiple phases, they were nullified. With 10 minutes to go, another fine backs move resulted in Bodily cutting a superb line to score a fifth Cornwall try. The conversion was missed as Moyle recorded the only blot on his personal copybook from the tee.
Ben Priddey thought he had extended Cornwall’s lead further as the clock approached 80 minutes, but the referee, in consultation with one of his tough judges, ruled that the Camborne try-scoring machine had knocked on.
It was the final noteworthy action of the match and when the final whistle sounded, despite heavy rain falling under gloomy London skies, a second side in black and gold had triumphed at headquarters, in what turned out to be a truly landmark day for Cornish rugby.
CORNWALL (Camborne, unless stated): Kyle Moyle; Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Max Bodilly (London Welsh), Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Dean Wills (Redruth), CJ Boyce; Tyler Gendall, Tom Cowan-Dickie (both Redruth), Sam Rodman; Mawgan Osborne, Edd Pascoe (both Redruth); Shaun Buzza, Sam Matavesi (capt), Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Declan Prowse (Penzance & Newlyn), Jack Andrew, Jago Sheppard, Ben Hancock (Launceston), Jordan Nicholls, Will Hennessy, Harry Larkins, Ben Priddey.
Tries: Buzza, Ducker, Moyle, J Matavesi, Bodilly; Convs: Moyle (2); Pens: Moyle (4).
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