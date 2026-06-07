GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO FINAL
Cornwall Women 46 Durham Women 27
CORNWALL Women’s first-ever outing at Twickenham ended in victory as they secured promotion to Division One for the first time with a dominant victory over old rivals Durham.
The Black and Gold were beaten in the semi-final by the North East county two years ago, but earned a second title in four seasons with a clinical display after conceding the opening try on six minutes.
From a penalty kicked to touch, Durham won the line-out and went wide to score via Catherine Barrett.
Cornwall’s nerves seemed to settle, and they were awarded a penalty and Tori Crutchley kicked to touch. They won the line-out and Cornwall were lingering with intent on the tryline as the ball was spun wide to Hannah Mills to do the rest. Crutchley’s kick went wide.
Durham bounced back with a converted try as inside-centre Jess Clabby capitalised on a gap in the Duchy defence.
Back came the South West side again as they used a dominant maul to force themselves to the try line where No.8 Michaella Roberts got the all-important final touch.
That led to a purple patch with a further two tries before the break. Firstly, prop Kim Upcott got the ball on the five-yard line and powered over as Crutchley kicked the conversion.
Just two minutes after Upcott’s score, the brilliant Roberts ran from 10 metres inside her own half to score. Crutchley kicked the conversion to make the half-time score 24-12.
Cornwall’s role continued in the second half, using their dominant scrums to get penalties, and eventually it was lock Jessie Humber that went over six minutes in. Replacement Georgia Hall missed the conversion.
Durham’s Molly Dutchburn was sin-binned and Cornwall capitalised. From a quickly-taken penalty, the ball was spun wide to replacement wing Abby Masquelier who did the rest to the delight of the Trelawny’s Army.
Roberts was sin-binned, but back came Durham with an unconverted try in the corner after a good team move. Holly Mountain was the scorer.
Durham were now on a roll and after Cornwall gave away a penalty a quick tap and go ended with left-winger Daisy Graham shaking off a tackle to score. The conversion was missed.
The North East side got themselves back to within a converted try eight minutes from time as Maggie Graham exploited a gap in the Cornish defence, but the kick was missed (34-27).
Nerves were now jangling as the minutes ticked by, but Cornwall all but secured a historic triumph three minutes from time as fly-half Faith Rowe dived over with Hall making no mistake off the tee.
Cornwall grabbed an eighth try in injury-time as Masquelier ran around the Durham players to round off a historic afternoon for the Black and Gold.
CORNWALL (Launceston unless stated): Rachel Hicks; Suz Franks, Abigail Smith, Tori Crutchley (Truro), Heather Mills (Ivybridge); Faith Rowe (Truro), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott; Megan Arnold (capt), Jessie Humber (Ivybridge); Alex Hutchings, Elizabeth Langton, Michaella Roberts (both Ivybridge). Replacements: Jessica Anne Varker (Helston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne), Rhiannon Thomas, Josie Ninnis, Georgia Hall, Abby Masquelier (both Penryn), Evie Groves (Truro).
Tries: Mills, Roberts (2), Upcott, Humber, Masquelier (2), Rowe; Convs: Crutchley (2), Hall; Pens: N/A.
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