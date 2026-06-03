HOLDERS Penzance will get the defence of their South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Cup crown underway on Saturday, October 17 with an awkward trip to Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday, October 17.
The draw for the three first-round ties and last 32 were made at the league’s annual general meeting on Monday (June 1), and has thrown up plenty of intrigue.
Last year’s finalists Callington Town welcome a Bridport side who were runners-up to Bovey Tracey in SWPL Premier East, while Elburton Villa – who have since been switched to the East division having been second in the West last year – go to Teignmouth.
There are plenty of newcomers in the West.
St Mawgan’s first-ever SWPL League Cup clash is a home date with Torrington, while another side to come up from Step Seven are Hayle who visit Wendron United for the right to visit Falmouth Town Reserves.
Mousehole have taken voluntary relegation from the Southern League Division One South, and the Seagulls start with a home date with North Devon outfit Torridgeside.
St Austell have already made three solid signings in Morgan Coxhead, Martyn Duff and Kyle Marks having been allowed to regroup in the SWPL, and the Lillywhites host Wadebridge Town, while Helston – under returning manager Steve Massey – make the long trip up to Bude Town.
The Friday night game on October 16 is the North Cornwall derby between Camelford – who reached last year’s Senior Cup final before losing to Penzance – and Launceston who will seek some improvement after two seasons near the bottom of the West Division.
The first-round draw is as follows: Tuesday, September 8 – Okehampton Argyle v Millbrook; Wednesday, September 9 – Bishops Lydeard v Axminster Town, Wendron United v Hayle.
Second-round draw (Saturday, October 17 unless stated): Callington Town v Bridport, Ilminster Town v University of Exeter, St Mawgan v Torrington, Honiton Town v Ilfracombe Town, Cullompton Rangers v Holsworthy, Camelford v Launceston, Sticker v Crediton United, Teignmouth v Elburton Villa, Bude Town v Helston Athletic, Mousehole v Torridgeside, Dobwalls v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, Newton Abbot Spurs v Penzance, St Austell v Wadebridge Town, Okehampton Argyle/Millbrook v Middlezoy Rovers, Falmouth Town Reserves v Wendron United/Hayle, St Day v Axminster Town/Bishops Lydeard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.