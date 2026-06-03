BRITANNIA INN HAWKEY CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Werrington v Lanhydrock
WERRINGTON set up a last four showdown with Callington or Wadebridge Seconds following a 73-run victory over Division Two East side Lanhydrock at Ladycross.
Star of the show for the hosts was John Moon who finished 100 not out, reaching his century with a three off the last ball in a total of 177-6.
Australian left-hander Sam Remedios made a rapid 32 off 19 deliveries in response, but once he departed at the end of the powerplay, the Bodmin outfit ended on 104-8.
Werrington chose to bat but lost Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan and Dan Barnard to slip to 15-2 in the third over.
Moon came in at three and put on 49 with the in-form Mark Gribble who was stumped for 26 advancing to Remedios’ off-spin.
Adam Hodgson edged the same bowler behind for a single, but while the rest struggled to score freely, Moon went on a superb blitz, particularly hitting strongly down the ground and through the leg-side.
He could have been caught late on on the cover boundary if the fielder hadn’t been too far off the boundary, but two sixes and a three off the final over bowled by leg-spinner Brian Barnicoat (2-26) saw him reach a fine century which came off 51 balls and included eight fours and six maximums.
With Amir Khan still in Pakistan, Lanhydrock needed Remedios blitz, and he started alongside well before Simon Benney who was run-out by Hodgson coming back for a second.
Remedios holed out off Hodgson to Moon on the cow corner boundary and had Jacca Cavendish lbw first ball, and after it became the Sam Smeeth show as the teenage left-arm spinner took 3-8 off just four overs.
Hodgson returned at the end as he finished with 4-20 from his four overs. Nathanael James was 17 not out.
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