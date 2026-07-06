Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, July 4
SALTASH Seconds have a 12-point buffer in the race for promotion from Division Six after thrashing their Tintagel counterparts by 148 runs at Chapel Field.
A second wicket stand of 173 between skipper Duncan Nobes and Alex Johnson, which saw the latter make 91 (103 balls), was the backbone of their 256-3.
Nobes batted through for his 79 from 102 balls which allowed Mark Stevens to thrash an unbeaten 35 from 21 deliveries.
Tintagel were dismissed for just 108 as change bowlers Taylor McCourt (3-15) and Callum Isles-Wright (3-30) shared six wickets.
St Neot Seconds were beaten by five wickets by Werrington Fourths at Wenmouth.
Half centuries from Mark Bunt (57) and Ted Dyer (68) got the hosts to 197 all out, and although Bunt (2-33) and Dudley Rowe (2-46) made breakthroughs, the visitors got over the line with ease.
In Division Seven, Luckett Thirds grabbed their first win since forming over the winter with a 17-run success at Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
Veterans Martin Budge (36) and Steve Brown (41) helped them reach 141 all out before youngsters Josh Sample (4-19) and Lewis Sample (2-16) shared six wickets.
Third-placed Boconnoc Seconds remain level on points with Roche Thirds after a nine-wicket win at Tideford Seconds.
Veterans Richard Baxter (4-21) and Kevin Spencer (3-5) ran riot, before Darren Piper’s 38 led their chase of 87.
Dave Rabone walloped 133 not out (10 fours, 11 sixes) and Nizam Azeez added 65 in Lanhydrock Thirds’ 138-run success over their Launceston counterparts.
The hosts racked up 254-6 before Brandon Culley (3-26) and Alfie Cousens (3-17) shared six wickets.
Saltash Thirds were beaten by 144 runs at Foxhole who made 248-1.
Youngster Brody Williams got the Ashes’ wicket before they were held to 104-9, Ian Stevenson’s 13 the best.
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