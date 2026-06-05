Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, June 6
Callington Seconds (6) v Wadebridge Seconds (1)
SUPERB contributions from Tom McLachlan (141) and Ollie Bate (7-24) propelled Wadebridge to a 113-run success over fellow title hopefuls Lanhydrock last Saturday, and the Swans will look to make it five straight wins when they head to their Callington counterparts.
Cally themselves were expected to be in the mix, but having already lost to promoted duo Menheniot-Looe and Tintagel, did get themselves back on track with a three-wicket success at St Austell Seconds last Saturday.
Cally remain without the injured Dan Davis but do have wicketkeeper Blake Tancock to bat at three.
He comes in for Charlie Coates, while Ben Allsop moves up to the ones with chairman Toby Beresford-Power coming in. Spinner Rhys Hodge is selected in place of unavailable paceman Ryan Hodge.
For the Swans, former first team opener Sam Richards is available again and comes in at the top of the order, while all-rounders Ross McLachlan and Jamie Beare also return in their strongest side of the season so far.
Tom Wood, Charlie Ellis and Lucas Stewart all drop into the thirds.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Toby Beresford-Power, James Brenton, Blake Tancock (wkt), Peter Tancock, Richard Brown (capt), Blaze Eigenmann, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Rhys Hodge, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Sam Richards, Ryan Pooley, Jamie Beare, Paul Menhenick (capt), Kieran Gill, Ross McLachlan, Tom Wilson (wkt), Alek Gill, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
St Blazey (2) v Holsworthy (8)
ST BLAZEY bounced back from their first defeat at Lanhydrock by seeing off Menheniot-Looe, in no small part to the brilliance of South African all-rounder Henro Bouwer’s 82 and 5-27.
Fine contributions from Nithin Gowda (59no) and Andrew Thomas got them up to 274-6 before the visitors were 211 all out.
Blazey welcome back batsman Olly Mitchell who has missed the last two weeks, as well as youngster Riley Carne.
Holsworthy travel having moved out of the bottom two with a 33-run success over Werrington, and name an unchanged side.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon (capt), Josh Carne, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Olly Mitchell, Paul Carne (wkt), Nithin Gowda, Andrew Thomas, Riley Carne, Angus Harley, Brandon Chapman.
HOLSWORTHY: Aiden Gerry, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Ben Hutchings, Sam Stacey, Bilal Darbar, Guy Beagley, Nick Ward, Dan Lucas, Graham Wild.
Lanhydrock (3) v Bude (9)
LANHYDROCK are 15 points off leaders Wadebridge Seconds following their defeat at Egloshayle Park last weekend, and have a home date with winless Bude.
The Seasiders head to the outskirts of Bodmin off the back of a 125-run reversal at promoted Tintagel, and to make matters worse will be without overseas player Charlie Hoban for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken thumb last weekend.
Opener Dylan Grinker is back to face his former club, but batsman Wayne Adams and all-rounder Richard Dymond are also missing, as Jack Miles and Derek Piper get called up.
Lanhydrock are once again missing Amir Khan who remains in Pakistan, but Australian all-rounder Sam Remedios returns having attended a wedding in London last weekend.
He comes in for chairman Luke Buckland, while Jake Butler’s good form for the seconds is rewarded with a spot for the unavailable James Maycock.
LANHYDROCK: Simon Benney (wkt), Mike Horne, Christian James, Sam Remedios, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Josh Taylor, Jake Butler, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
BUDE: Matt Williams, Dylan Grinker, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Jack Miles, Matthew Whitefield, Andrew De Rosa, Harry Dymond, Derek Piper, David Sillifant, Matthew Mansbridge, Brandon Forsyth.
Werrington Seconds (8) v Tintagel (4)
TINTAGEL couldn’t have asked for a better start following promotion having secured victory three of their four completed games and head to a Werrington Seconds side who have won just once.
The hosts are without batsmen Ben Jenkin and Tom Lyle and opening bowler Darren Webber who are all in the first team, while all-rounder Billy Uglow is back at school.
It means opener Marley May and the talented Toby Ward come into bat, while seamers Tyler May and Freddie Ward will hope to add some bite to the bowling attack.
Tintagel are at full strength as Cornwall Over 50s batsman Adrian Pooley returns for young seamer Freddie Knowles to have more of a bowl in the seconds.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Marley May, Ed Walters (wkt), Paul Miller, Toby Ward, Zander Zambuni, Dan Jenkin, Jason Seldon (capt), Sam Smeeth, Ian Searle, Tyler May, Freddie Ward.
TINTAGEL: Leo Agacy, Matt Jolliffe (capt), Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Jonny Centini, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Mark Luxton, Owen Barnes.
Menheniot-Looe (5) v St Austell Seconds (10)
BOTH sides have been a surprise package so far for various reasons.
While Menheniot have already won twice since promotion and sit fifth, 15 points above the bottom two, the relegated Saints are currently last, level on points with Bude.
Menheniot name their strongest side of the season so far as skipper Steve Kidd looks for a reaction to last weekend’s defeat at St Blazey, although there were positives in a 63-run reversal.
St Austell have James Carter working and Ryan Bennetts is away, which gives opportunity for youngster Jack Ellison to make a second team debut.
The batting all-rounder is joined by dad Matt who was a regular for the first team for many years, while off-spinner Ben Carter also gets another opportunity for batsman James Pook.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Luke Ripley, Peter Nance, Lachie Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Tom Harris, Peter Swinford, Sam Jordan, Alex Caddy, Mike Maiden, Josh Geary (wkt), Robert Cowley.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS: Steve Raven, Archie Connolly, Tom Mallet (wkt), Jack Mallet, Matt Ellison, Jack Ellison, David Munn, Tom Rosevear (capt), Jack Carter, Hayden Coad, Ben Carter.
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