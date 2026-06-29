ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 27
Callington head into Saturday’s clash at champions Penzance with just a six-point cushion after a disappointing 19-run derby defeat at Werrington on Saturday.
Earlier, sixties from John Moon (60) and Mark Gribble (63) had taken the hosts to 139-1 before opening bowler Mohammed Danyaal’s second spell ripped open the game by dismissing both and Sri Lankan dangerman Thulina Dilshan.
However, former captain Ben Smeeth’s 43 not out plus chip-ins from Paul Smith (18) and Billy Uglow (14) got them to 237-9 despite Liam Lindsay’s three wickets.
Key man Lindsay went second ball to Uglow, but at 119-2 with former Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent flying on 63, the Greens were on top.
He went off Mark Taskis and when Matt Thompson (53) went with 98 still required, it was game on.
Matt Whalley’s superb 59 kept Callington on track, but when he was lbw to Paul Smith it was 203-8, which included three-fer from man-of-the-match Smeeth (3-38).
The end came at 218 when Danyaal was stumped off Smith who took 3-48 himself.
Grampound Road moved to within six points of second bottom St Just after thrashing Helston by six wickets.
The Blues found themselves 34-3 and 82-7 despite 39 from Karl Leathley with Lewis Sanders (2-40) and David Neville amongst the wickets.
They did fightback somewhat via Bryn Evans (21) and Lewis Stephens (35), but Tom Fox Dean’s (4-35) second successive four-fer ensured Grampound Road needed just 141.
Returning opener Jake Preston (11) and Antony Angove (25) both fell with 42 on the board, but skipper Tom Orpe’s unbeaten 59 plus 20 from Harry Gregory earned the Roadies a huge win.
That result didn’t help the mood of St Just who were beaten by six wickets at Redruth.
Key man Neil Curnow went for nine to the miserly Liam Norwell (1-30), but Scott Harvey and Ellis May’s 138-run stand set the platform with May making 61.
Harvey, who struck 12 fours and three sixes in his 119, continued on his merry way, and with chip-ins from the middle-order got the away side up to a healthy 273-6.
But on a flat pitch, the Reds timed their chase led by Pakistani pro Attyab Ahmad’s unbeaten 126 (114 balls, nine fours, one six).
They found themselves 54-2 with wickets for Ben Stevens (1-29) and Chamikara Edirisinghe (2-32), but Ahmad put on 72 with Ellis Whiteford who went for an excellent 52, and stands of 59 and 89 respectively with Toby Whiteford (21) and Elliot Stoddard (35no) to secure victory.
Champions Penzance proved too strong for St Austell after a fine 92 from Basil Akram.
The hosts were on the back foot at 70-4 thanks to a going over from Liam Watson (3-31), but Akram found support from Sammy King (41) and the lower order, several of who reached double figures, as they got to 258-9.
The Saints were then blown away by Alex Ridd (3-28) early on, and although they rallied to 100-4 through Connor Cooke (44) and Gary Bone (25), four wickets fell for just nine runs, all to Ben Fletcher (4-27).
Youngster Tom Mallet (27) and Matthew Lloyd (15) made the score more respectable as they reached 154 all out.
Wadebridge won a thriller by two runs at Camborne who lost their unbeaten home record.
Matt Robins returned to form with 67 in the away side’s 243-9 which also saw solid contributions from Charlie McLachlan (30), Matt Rowe (30), Fred Wilkinson (27) and Callum Wilson (24) as Dan Stephens (2-40), Alfie Macdonald (2-43) and Scott Kellow (2-36) shared six wickets.
Camborne’s reply was led by Sri Lankan Dinuka Dilshan’s 81.
Once he went with 137 on the board, wicketkeeper Liam Weeks continued his sensational form with help from Scott Kellow (21) and the lower order.
The last over from Elliot Dunnett (2-38) started with 11 required, but Weeks struck six off the first three to make the hosts favourites.
However, Weeks was bowled for 61 followed by a single and a wide. Three were needed off the last ball, however Dunnett bowled Jordan Harvey to spark wild celebrations from the away side.
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