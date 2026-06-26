Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East team news – Saturday, June 27
Bude (10) v Werrington Seconds (9)
IT’S not often a game at the midway point of the season has so much importance, but whoever loses out of Bude and Werrington tomorrow will have a mountain to climb to avoid finishing out of the bottom two.
Bude, who have lost all five of their completed matches fought well in the field last weekend at Menheniot-Looe, while the Tron pushed in-form Callington all the way before losing in the final over.
Bude, who have yet to replace New Zealander Charlie Hoban, have to do without batsmen Dylan Grinker and Gordon Wint, while bowling all-rounder Richard Dymond is also absent. Opener Wayne Adams returns which means skipper Warren Rumble will move back to his favoured number three, while there also returns for the available-again Brandon Forsyth and veteran seamer Mark Whitefield.
Werrington make three changes - all bowlers - as skipper Jason Seldon, Darren Webber and Jordan Duke - add to the options provided by Dan Jenkin, Marley May and Toby Ward, all of whom took three wickets last Saturday, and regulars Sam Smeeth and Ian Searle.
They lose batsmen Ben Jenkin to the ones as he swaps with Webber, while Paul Miller (injured) and Zander Zambuni (holiday) are absent.
BUDE: Matt Williams, Wayne Adams, Warren Rumble (capt), David Sillifant, Brandon Forsyth, Andrew De Rosa, Derek Piper, Harry Dymond (wkt), Matthew Mansbridge, Mark Whitefield, Chris Carter.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Marley May, Dan Howgill, Toby Ward, Tom Lyle, Lee Houghton (wkt), Daniel Jenkin, Darren Webber, Jason Seldon (capt), Jordan Duke, Sam Smeeth, Ian Searle.
Callington Seconds (4) v Lanhydrock (5)
LANHYDROCK’S batting woes continued on Saturday against St Austell Seconds and they visit a Callington side who arguably have the best attack in the league.
Skipper Jamie Eldridge recalls batsman Luke Buckland to add some glue to the top of the order, while wicketkeeper Simon Benney is also available again and replaces Ryan Butler.
Cally have former Somerset Seconds batsman Dan Davis in for his second outing of the season, while Blake Tancock, Blaze Eigenmann and Spencer Whatley also come in having missed the trip to Ladycross last weekend.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Dan Davis, James Brenton, Blake Tancock (wkt), Peter Tancock, Rich Brown (capt), Blaze Eigenmann, Ollie Bennett, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan, Sam Remedios, Luke Buckland, Christian James, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Jacca Cavendish, Simon Benney (wkt), Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
St Austell Seconds (7) v Holsworthy (8)
HOLSWORTHY have an 11-point cushion above the bottom two, but know that will be eroded if they fail to win as Bude host Werrington.
The Trees head to Wheal Eliza without three of their regular top four in Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry and Brendan Harris, which means an unusual looking side full of bowlers.
In come left-armer Rob Mitchell as well as Gavin Cockwill, Adam Lovejoy and Aaron Squirrell to the side that were edged out by Tintagel.
St Austell have come into some form after a slow start following relegation and name a strong side that will look to build on their impressive success at Lanhydrock last weekend. Steve Raven is back having helped out the first team, while David Munn also comes back in to bolster the middle-order.
ST AUSTELL: Archie Connolly (wkt), Steve Raven, James Carter, Jack Mallet, Matt Ellison, David Munn, James Pook, Qasim Jamal, Tom Rosevear (capt), Jack Carter, Ben Carter.
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Rob Mitchell, Gavin Cockwill, Guy Beagley, Sam Stacey, Bilal Darbar, Adam Lovejoy, Lewis Chidley, Dan Lucas, Aaron Squirrell, Graham Wild.
Tintagel (3) v St Blazey (1)
TINTAGEL are enjoying a dream season after promotion and have lost just once before they welcome new leaders St Blazey.
With skipper Matt Jolliffe not yet recovered from illness, they give a debut to Zahaan Hussain who is down for the weekend to celebrate Jack Minehan’s birthday.
He bowls off-spin and will bat in the middle-order which also sees a return for wicketkeeper Sam Abbott. Owen Barnes is also back to provide a left-arm seam option.
St Blazey have lost just once and ended Wadebridge Seconds’ unbeaten start on Saturday to go five points clear at the top.
Jowan Isbell steps up from the seconds, while seamer Angus Harley also returns to the side as Ryan Stephens and Riley Carne make way.
TINTAGEL: Leo Agacy, Callum Flew, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Sam Abbott (wkt), Jonny Centini, Zahaan Hussain, Gyles Reynolds, Jack Minehan, Mark Luxton, Owen Barnes.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Josh Carne, Henro Bouwer, Matt Bray, Lewis Todd, Olly Mitchell, Paul Carne (wkt), Nithin Gowda, Andrew Thomas, Jowan Isbell, Angus Harley.
Wadebridge Seconds (2) v Menheniot-Looe (6)
BOTH teams are enjoying good campaigns, Wadebridge right in the title mix, while Menheniot have already won three times since promotion to sit 21 points clear of the bottom two.
Wadebridge have to do without batsman Ryan Pooley, opening bowler Ollie Bate an off-spinning all-rounder Charlie Ellis as youngsters Lucas Stewart and Jack Gill come in, as does wily seamer Steve Gunner.
Menheniot’s hero with the ball last weekend, Alex Caddy, is unavailable, as is opening batsman Luke Ripley, but in come hard-hitting batsmen Tom Harris and Stuart Adams.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Sam Richards, Tom McLachlan, Jamie Beare, Paul Menhenick (capt), Kieran Gill, Jack Gill, Tom Wilson (wkt), Alek Gill, Charlie Hawken, Steve Gunner.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Peter Nance, Sam Jordan, Lachie Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Tom Harris, Stuart Adams, Ross Ripley, Reuben Crawford, Mike Maiden, Josh Geary (wkt), Robert Cowley.
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