ST AUSTELL will take on Callington in the Hawkey Cup final on Tuesday evening (6pm) following a six-wicket victory at holders Wadebridge last night.
Former Saint Matt Rowe’s 76 not out powered the Swans to 158-4, but Nadeera Balasooriya’s unbeaten half-century sent the Wheal Eliza outfit through to the showpiece occasion which will be played on their home ground.
Wadebridge were missing Australian all-rounder Lachlan Crump due to injury, but chose to bat and got off to a steady start via James Turpin and former county skipper Matt Robins, the latter who was first to go for 14 when he edged Liam Watson’s medium-pacers through to young wicketkeeper Tom Mallet.
Turpin is one of the most dangerous players in the county, but struggled to score freely as they ended the first six-over powerplay on 35-1 as Adam Snowdon’s three overs went for just 13.
Eight came off the next two overs before the fire was ignited as 19 came off the next bowled by youngster Hayden Coad, who had seen Rowe dropped in an impressive first over.
Turpin was caught by Snowdon on the midwicket boundary off Balasooriya’s off-spin for 30 as they reached halfway at 65-2.
Nineteen came off the next three as the Saints continued to keep it tight before a dramatic 14th saw left-arm spinner Andrew Libby’s first over go for two sixes and ended with Callum Wilson edging behind to Mallet for 17.
Rowe reached a 39-ball half-century with a single, but Libby’s third over – the 19th – saw Rowe take 16 off the first three deliveries as 19 came off it.
They then added 14 off the last bowled by the otherwise impressive Snowdon as they reached 158-4 with Rowe still there having faced 48 balls and having struck five fours and four sixes.
Watson (1-27), Snowdon (0-27) and Balasooriya (1-24) all went at less than seven to the over.
Saints skipper Alex Bone – still not keeping due to a finger problem – decided to hold Balasooriya back at four having seen the two open so well in the group stage, and like Wadebridge’s tactics it was a case of keeping wickets in-hand for the back end.
Bone made just five before being yorked by Wilson, but South African passport holder Rowen Taplin got off to a flyer as he struck 27 off his first 14 balls faced.
He slowed down after that and struck just seven off his next 17 before he was caught at long-on by Wilson off Matt Lawrence’s left-arm spin.
His departure brought Balasooriya to the crease with the equation 93 required off 57 balls, but they got there with three balls to spare as after taking a couple of overs to settle, he pumped 14 off the first three balls of the Lawrence’s final over.
Connor Cooke went for a patient 26 as he was lbw to the miserly Elliot Dunnett, but the equation was down to 59 off the final six overs.
Seventeen came off the next bowled by Kiwi speedster Ryan Jackson, which included new man Steve Raven being yorked for four, but Snowdon came to the crease and produced a perfect cameo.
He struck his first ball for four and although just four came off Dunnett’s last, 38 off 24 balls was manageable.
Balasooriya managed 10 off Jackson’s last, and with the same number coming off returning overs from Turpin and Wilson, St Austell needed just eight off the last.
Four came off Turpin’s first three balls, but Snowdon struck the next delivery through midwicket to the boundary to the delight of the travelling supporters. He ended 24 not out off 13 balls, while Balasooriya was still there on 52 from 32 deliveries with six fours and two maximums.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.