At 42-4 after eight overs the innings was going nowhere, but the surviving Bishop decided to take the game on as 10 came off Chamikara Edirisinghe’s first over, which was followed by 13 off the next bowled by Gareth May. However, Bishop’s cameo (34 off 29) was curtailed when he was caught off the final ball of May’s first to leave them 65-5 at the halfway point.