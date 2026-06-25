HELSTON reached the Vinter Cup final for the first time in five years with an emphatic semi-final victory over neighbours Camborne at Redruth on Wednesday night.
The Blues have struggled badly with the bat in recent weeks, however the change to the pink ball and T20 format seemed to inspire them as they racked up a hefty 184-7 from their 20 overs, Australian all-rounder Jayden Mitchell leading the way with 68 from 40 balls.
Camborne needed a rocketing start but lost wickets throughout, and although wicketkeeper Liam Weeks kept his fine form with a rapid 40, they were dismissed for just 93 as Lewis Stephens took 4-16.
Helston chose to bat and sent out Mitchell and Mark Jenkin with the latter making 18 before being bowled by Sri Lankan Dinuka Dilshan.
Dan Jenkin made a quickfire 12, and although he was caught in the covers, the Blues reached 57-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.
Mitchell and Billy Taylor were set at 84-2 after 10 overs, and then the Blues another 100 in the second half of the innings.
Mitchell kept going until the start of the 17th over, while Bryn Evans’ 28 from 17, Steve Jenkin’s 19 not out off 12 and Lewis Stephens’ 11 off seven got them to and beyond 180.
Dilshan (2-25), Scott Kellow (2-28) and Dan Stephens (1-25 off 4) all went at less than seven an over.
On the chase, ten came off the first from Mitchell’s off-spin, however he struck in his second as the dangerous Scott Kellow (6) top-edged a slog-sweep, which was followed in the next over when Tonkin bowled dangerous Dilshan for 16.
Cornwall left-arm spinner Bryn Evans soon bowled Matt Hewitt for a single, and after the powerplay Camborne had crawled along to 32-3.
They reached 82-4 after 11 overs as Weeks struck his fourth maximum, but he went in the next when he holed out to Harry Saunders at cow corner off Stephens.
Having to go at it from the outset, the final five wickets fell in just 17 balls as Stephens – with the help of Evans (2-29) and Mitchell (2-18) – ran riot to set up a final against holders St Just or much-fancied Penzance.
Reflecting on a superb evening for the Blues, skipper Dan Jenkin said: “The most important thing in a semi-final is to get the job done, but it’s really pleasing to put together a performance as clinical as that.
“Jayden was obviously the standout with the bat, but I was particularly pleased with the partnerships we produced throughout.
“We know we’ve only shown our best in patches throughout the season so far which has been disappointing, but the attitude and intent we showed last night has to be the standard we set ourselves now.
“We’re really excited for Saturday at Grampound Road and we’ll be looking to back up that performance with another one.”
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