CAMBORNE’S inaugural venture into National League One will start with a trip to former Premiership outfit Leeds Tykes on Saturday, September 5.
The Cherry and Whites stormed to the National League Two West crown last term, eventually seeing off a spirited Luctonians to reach the third-tier.
While there are no Cornish derbies in the division, they do meet Plymouth Albion who they host at the Recreation Ground on matchday two a week later. They also visit the Devonians in their pre-Christmas outing on December 19.
Twenty-six fixtures is the task that awaits Camborne who will face a host of sides for the first time, all while travelling right across the country.
After hosting Albion they round off September with successive trips to London-based Rosslyn Park and National Two North champions Sheffield, before relegated London Scottish are the second visitors to Cornwall on October 3.
Their other home clash in October sees them host Sale FC on the 17th, either side of a trip to another team that came down in Cambridge, and a clash at Bristol-based Dings Crusaders.
November sees home games with Bishops Stortford and Birmingham Moseley on the 7th and 21st respectively, with a trip to Reading-based RAMs inbetween.
A long trek to Suffolk to tackle National Two East winners Bury St Edmunds awaits on December 5, before they round off the first half of the campaign a week later as Kent outfit Tonbridge Juddians come to the Duchy.
Crucially for Camborne, seven of their 12 fixtures in the new year are at home, which ends with a visit from Leeds on April 17.
The fixtures are as follows: SEPTEMBER: 5 – Leeds Tykes (A); 12 – Plymouth Albion (H); 19 – Rosslyn Park (A); 26 – Sheffield (A); OCTOBER: 3 – London Scottish (H); 10 – Cambridge (A); 17 – Sale FC (H); 31 – Dings Crusaders (A); NOVEMBER: 7 – Bishops Stortford (H); 14 – RAMs (A); 21 – Birmingham Moseley (H); DECEMBER: 5 – Bury St Edmunds (A); 12 – Tonbridge Juddians (H); 19 – Plymouth Albion (A); JANUARY: 9 – Rosslyn Park (H); 16 – Sheffield (H); 23 – London Scottish (A); FEBRUARY: 6 – Cambridge (H); 13 – Sale FC (A); 20 – Dings Crusaders (H); MARCH: 6 – Bishops Stortford (A); 13 – RAMs (H); 20 – Birmingham Moseley (A); APRIL: 3 – Bury St Edmunds (H); 10 – Tonbridge Juddians (A); 17 – Leeds Tykes (H).
The club have also confirmed that two key members of their backline have committed.
Try-machine Alex Ducker, who has excelled at this level before with Plymouth Albion, will look to use his electric pace to outwit opposing defences, while scrum-half CJ Boyce is also staying.
Boyce has rarely missed a game in two seasons since joining from St Austell, and like winger Ducker was a starter in Cornwall’s recent victory over Lancashire in the Bill Beaumont County Championship final.
Boyce said: “Re-signing for Camborne and committing to the club in National One was an easy decision. I’ve loved my time at the club since joining and can’t wait to rip in and see what we can do as a squad with the quality we have.”
Ducker added: “I did three or four years with Plymouth at National One and played 80-odd games. It’s a tough league which is much more physical and much quicker, so we need to make sure we have a decent pre-season, but I’m buzzing. What an opportunity to play for the club where I grew up, in what is now a more semi-professional league.”
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