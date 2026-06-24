THE Cornish Pirates have announced a mouth-watering pre-season schedule which will conclude with a home date with PREM rugby giants Saracens at the Mennaye Field on Friday, August 28.
While it remains to be seen what sort of squad Saracens – who have the likes of England internationals Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Ben Earl in their ranks – will bring down, it’s sure to attract a sell-out crowd.
The last time the former Premiership and European champions came to Cornwall was back in 2021 after being relegated due to repeatedly breaking the salary cap, and after a thrilling contest the hosts produced one of their best-ever results as a late try from Rhodri Davies sealed a 25-17 victory.
Before that, the Pirates head to ambitious Camborne on Saturday, August 15 for a 2.30pm kick-off to battle for the Dave Roberts Cup.
The Cherry and Whites are now just one league below the Pirates having won the National League Two West crown, and are putting together a fine squad as they look to compete at Step Three for the first time in their history.
While the two sides have never played each other in a league fixture, they have twice met in friendlies back in 2014 and 2015, the Pirates coming out on top on both occasions.
The game is a fundraiser for Camborne while the two clubs have good relations after the Cherry and Whites allowed the Pirates to use their ground twice last season following storm damage to the grandstand at the Mennaye Field.
Another old adversary, Plymouth Albion, who narrowly missed out on promotion back to the second-tier last season, will host the Pirates at Brickfields on Saturday, August 22 (3pm).
The two last met competitively back in 2015 when Albion were relegated from the Championship, but did meet back in August 2023 in a friendly which the Cornishmen won 45-5.
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