James is also keen to work with a pack which has plenty of options, but didn’t rule out incomings, adding: “Primarily you’ve got to work with what you’ve got, looking at our strengths and where our possible weaknesses are and looking at how we play in essence and how we’ve played over the last few years. I’ll also talk to the senior playing group and seeing how they want to progress, and then looking at potential weak points and seeing if there’s any recruitment opportunities out there.”