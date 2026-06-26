ST AUSTELL have announced that key flanker Hector Bright is staying for the upcoming Regional One South West campaign.
Bright was one of the standout performers during the Saints’ fifth-placed finish and was handed the coveted supporters’ player award.
On Bright committing to the Tregorrick Park outfit, head coach Sam Parsons said: “We're absolutely delighted that Hector has re-signed for next season. He's had an outstanding year, developing into one of the most exciting young players at the club and in the county. He has earned every bit of the recognition that has come his way.
“As one of our leading try-scorers, Hector consistently made a difference in big moments, but it's his attitude, work-ethic and willingness to learn have impressed us just as much as his performances on the field. His full Cornwall debut was another significant milestone, and he showed exactly why so many people rate him so highly.
“We're excited to continue working with him and look forward to seeing him build on an excellent season.”
The club have also found out their men’s teams fixtures with the firsts and seconds taking on Launceston on the opening day of the season on Saturday, September 12, the first team being at home.
A slow start cost the Saints last year in a bid for the play-offs, but after the first quarter of the season were one of the form sides in the division, and will hope to be in the mix once more by the time they visit the All Blacks on the final day on Saturday, April 10.
St Austell head to Gloucestershire on matchday two to face Lydney, before they entertain a Chew Valley side who only survived after winning an end of season play-off with Chippenham.
First up in October is a trip to Royal Wootton Bassett before successive home games with Sidmouth and Regional Two South West champions Weston-super-Mare.
The first half of the season ends with a trip to Exmouth on December 12, who are also their opponents in their penultimate outing on April 3. Their pre-Christmas outing sees Lydney come to Tregorrick Park on December 19.
They start 2027 with three games in January, visiting Chew Valley and Sidmouth either side of a home date with Royal Wootton Bassett.
On the fixtures, Parsons said: “It’s exciting to start the season with the biggest game of the year at home, although I hope it’s not too early for both sides to be at full tilt.
“Launceston have recruited really well in getting Pez (Steve Perry) and Will James in, so I’m sure they’ll be well-drilled and ready to go.
“We are excited to get going, but there’s a lot of work to do between now and then to make sure we are ready as we can be for not only that game, but another very exciting season ahead.”
The full fixtures are as follows: SEPTEMBER: 12 – Launceston (H); 19 – Lydney (A); 26 – Chew Valley (H); OCTOBER: 3 – Royal Wootton Bassett (A); 17 – Sidmouth (H); 24 – Weston-super-Mare (H); 31 – Topsham (A); NOVEMBER: 14 – Trowbridge (H); 21 – Brixham (A); DECEMBER: 5 – Newent (H); 12 – Exmouth (A); 19 – Lydney (H); JANUARY: 9 – Chew Valley (A); 16 – Royal Wootton Bassett (H); 30 – Sidmouth (A); FEBRUARY: 6 – Weston-super-Mare (A); 13 – Topsham (H); 27 – Trowbridge (A); MARCH: 6 – Brixham (H); 20 – Newent (A); APRIL: 3 – Exmouth (H); 10 – Launceston (A).
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