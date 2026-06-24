THE final race of the 2025/26 Cornwall Multi-Terrain Race Series – the Meet Your Max 10K and organised by Truro Running Club - was held on Wednesday, June 17.
Victory for the second time in seven days was home runner Steve Reynolds (41:07), who won by nearly two minutes from club-mate Stan Cameron (43:04). Falmouth Running Club’s Tom Carthey secured third by 29 seconds from St Austell’s Bradley Parsons in a time of 43:47.
Cornwall AC’s Chloe Clarke also built on her victory at the Bude Lifeboat Run by cruising to the women’s crown in 48:32 as Emily Darnell (52:43) and Jenna Bissell (54:51) took second and third respectively.
The top three in each age category were as follows: Female Under 35: 1 Chloe Clarke (Cornwall AC) – 48:32; 2 Emily Darnell (unattached) – 52:43; 3 Sophie Talling (Newquay RR) – 57:06; F35-39: 1 Hannah Mason (St Austell Athletes RC) – 1:03:23; 2 Lauren Mellow (St Austell Athletes Running Club) – 1:04:57; 3 Kelly Semmens (unattached) – 1:06:25; F40-44: 1 Jenna Bissell (Truro RC) – 54:51; 2 Charlotte Marples (Truro RC) – 55:28; 3 Kelly Keough (Newquay RR) – 56:38; F45-49: 1 Colette Clements (Newquay RR) – 59:04; 2 Karina Bowers (St Austell RC) – 1:01:10; 3 Jo Cameron (Truro RC) – 1:04:41; F50-54: 1 Lisa Wilson (Truro RC) – 1:00:28; 2 Claire Mildenhall (Newquay RR) – 1:04:37; 3 Charlie Gray (Newquay RR) – 1:05:19; F55-59: 1 Sue Nancarrow (Truro RC) – 1:00:18; 2 Tanya Coleman (Truro RC) – 1:00:34; 3 Victoria Jackson (Truro RC) – 1:02:44; F60-64: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 59:46; 2 Sarah Myford (Newquay & Par AC) – 1:08:12; 3 Linda Pickard (Launceston RR) – 1:11:56; F65-69: 1 Sarah Wilkinson (Newquay RR) – 1:09:21; 2 Carol Norwood (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:34:29; 3 N/A; F70-74: 1 Sally Powell (Carn Runners) – 1:40:28; 2 and 3 N/A; F75-79: 1 Kathran Dormer (Falmouth RC) – 1:39:20; 2 and 3 N/A.
Male Under 35: 1 Stan Cameron (Truro RC) – 43:04; 2 Bradley Parsons (St Austell RC) – 44:16; 3 Toby Peters (Truro RC) – 45:12; M35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 41:07; 2 Liam O’Neill (Hayle Runners) – 45:00; 3 Charles Buscombe (Newquay RR) – 48:25; M40-44: 1 Tom Carthey (Falmouth RC) – 43:47; 2 Neil Carter (Newquay RR) – 47:24; 3 Nicholas Lay (Falmouth RC) – 51:12; M45-49: 1 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 44:53; 2 Morgan Craig (Bude RATs) – 45:50; 3 Andrew James (Hayle Runners) – 50:39; M50-54: 1 Jonny Colaco (Newquay RR) – 46:18; 2 John Craze (Cornwall AC) – 50:23; 3 Paul Stevens (St Austell Athletes RC) – 51:48; M55-59: 1 Colin Bathe (Truro RC) – 55:03; 2 Jeremy Warren (unattached) – 55:37; 3 Greg Dufour-Cox (Falmouth RC) – 55:53; M60-64: 1 Kevin Eldin (Bude RATs) – 57:14; 2 Stuart Gibbons (The Roseland Runners) – 57:47; 3 Andrew Bunt (Newquay RR) – 59:14; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 49:47; 2 Steve Towsey (St Austell RC) – 1:05:05; 3 Peter Allen (Newquay RR) – 1:07:54; M70-74: 1 Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:13:08; 2 and 3 N/A; M75-79: 1 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 1:10:00; 2 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:24:31; 3 Peter Drew (Carn Runners) – 1:31:15.
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