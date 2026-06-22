Four Harriers took on the challenge of the Rame Head Marathon recently, a race renowned for its spectacular coastal scenery and horrendous hills.
This year's event – held on Saturday, June 13, was held under glorious conditions, with blue skies, uninterrupted sunshine and not a cloud in sight. While the views were stunning, the heat added an extra challenge to an already demanding course.
The marathon is run over a four-lap, 6-mile loop course, with each circuit taking runners across rugged sections of the South West Coast Path and packs in an impressive 3,600 feet of elevation gain, serving up relentless climbs and steep descents that test runners from start to finish. With little respite from the undulating terrain and the sun beating down throughout the day, it was a true test of endurance, strength and determination.
Leading the Harriers home was Kaye Patterson, who produced an outstanding performance to finish in five hours and 14 minutes, securing second in the ladies race. Not far behind was Ingrid Goudge, who also ran superbly to claim third overall female in five hours 49 minutes, making it a double podium success for the club.
Completing the quartet were Daniel Walton, who crossed the line in six hours and seven minutes, and John Brady, who finished strongly in six hours and 36 minutes after battling the relentless hills and warm conditions.
All four runners showed tremendous grit and resilience throughout the race, digging deep to conquer the 3,600 feet of climbing, challenging terrain and soaring temperatures. The combination of breathtaking coastal views, unforgiving hills and blazing sunshine made for a memorable day on the trails.
A club spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Kaye, Ingrid, Daniel and John on their fantastic performances and for representing the Harriers so proudly at one of Cornwall's toughest marathon events.”
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