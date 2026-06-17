THE penultimate race of the 2025/26 Cornwall Multi-Terrain Race Series – the Bude Lifeboat Run – took place on Wednesday, June 10 with Steve Reynolds storming to victory.
The Truro Running Club member was nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Matt Hawcroft from Wadebridge Running Club, while Newquay Road Runners’ Jonny Colaco was third in 39:04.
Organisers Bude RATs saw two finish inside the top 10 in Morgan Craig (fifth and M45-49 winner) and Antony Jarvis (ninth and M50-54 winner), while Sam Pantling from the town’s surf life saving club was eighth in 40:14.
A superb run from Cornwall AC’s Chloe Clarke was enough for victory by nearly five minutes in the ladies race, and her time of 41:14 was enough for 14th overall. Emma Hancock and Ruby Keast – both of whom are unattached to running clubs – were second and third.
In total, 466 finishers took part in the 11th race of 12 on a lovely evening on the North Cornwall coast.
The top three in each age group were as follows: Female 15-35: 1 Chloe Clarke (Cornwall AC) – 41:47; 2 Emma Hancock (unattached) – 45:58; 3 Ruby Keast (unattached) – 46:10; F35-39: 1 Charlene Howard (unattached) – 48:53; 2 Fay Giles (unattached) – 50:12; 3 Louise Lyle (unattached) – 51:12; F40-44: 1 Helen Morse (East Cornwall Harriers) – 47:03; 2 Jane Cann (Bideford AAC) – 47:22; 3 Kathy Jeffery (unattached) – 50:28; F45-49: 1 Colette Clements (Newquay RR) – 49:31; 2 Janine Davage (unattached) – 50:21; 3 Karina Bowers (St Austell RC) – 52:01; F50-54: 1 Chloe Constantine (Bude RATs) – 47:59; 2 Natasha Stevens (Bodmin RC) – 52:13; 3 Natasha Cornish (unattached) – 52:22; F55-59: 1 Alison Weir (Falmouth RC) – 54:42; 2 Nicky Brenton (Bodmin RC) – 58:23; 3 Ruth Elstone (unattached) – 58:55; F60-64: 1 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 51:08; 2 Ros Stow (Bude RATs) – 53:33; 3 Sarah Myford (Newquay & Par AC) – 56:41; F65-69: 1 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 1:01:17; 2 Susan Lynch (Torrington AAC) – 1:03:39; 3 Sally Bryant (unattached) – 1:12:10; F70-74: 1 Pattie Morris (Just Jog Bideford) – 1:08:50; 2 Jackie Wells (Camelford Up and Running) – 1:13:19; 3 Jo Askham (Wadebridge RC) – 1:22:49.
Male 15-35: 1 Reece Bere (Bideford AAC) – 42:28; 2 Archie Whitefield (unattached) – 43:46; 3 Stanley Norman (unattached) – 44:26; M35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro RC) – 34:46; 2 Dean Wickett (unattached) – 39:25; 3 Nick Farmer (Wadebridge RC) – 39:57; M40-44: 1 Matt Hawcroft (Wadebridge RC) – 36:42; 2 Neil Carter (Newquay RR) – 40:10; 3 Joe Thomson (Launceston RR) – 41:35; M45-49: 1 Morgan Craig (Bude RATs) – 39:31; 2 Samuel Pantling (Bude SLSC) – 40:13; 3 James Youlden (St Austell RC) – 43:28; M50-54: 1 Jonny Colaco (Newquay RR) – 39:03; 2 Antony Jarvis (Bude RATs) – 40:38; 3 Mark Roby (Bodmin RC) – 41:08; M55-59: 1 Chris Stone (Bideford AAC) – 45:28; 2 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 47:05; 3 Greg Dufour-Cox (Falmouth RC) – 48:10; M60-64: 1 Darrin Porter (Cornwall AC) – 41:18; 2 Robert Elstone (Bramhall Runners) – 42:58; 3 Matthew Faull (Wadebridge RC) – 46:54; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 42:49; 2 Vincent Helliwell (Bideford AAC) – 44:42; 3 Andrew Green (Bradworthy Runners) – 49:12; M70-74: 1 Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 53:21; 2 Philip Hall (Falmouth RC) – 56:00; 3 Ian Grimes (Launceston RR) – 1:00:24; M75-79: 1 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 58:47; 2 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:10:06; 3 Peter Drew (Carn Runners) – 1:12:41; M80-plus: 1 Dennis Burrell (Carn Runners) – 1:18:49; 2 and 3 N/A.
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