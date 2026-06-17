The father and son have played together for three years at club level for St Just but it was the first time that they had done so at county level. Such instances are rare at county level, but the Curnows joined the likes of former Lancashire and England batter Jack Ikin and his son Michael (Staffordshire), former Northamptonshire all-rounder Brian Crump and his father Stanley (Staffordshire) and future Northamptonshire and England batter Alec Swann and his father Ray (Bedfordshire) in playing together in a National Counties – formerly Minor Counties – match.