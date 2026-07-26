WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Liskeard Athletic 0 Shepton Mallet 1
LISKEARD Athletic’s first game back in the Western League after 31 years ended with a narrow defeat – but with plenty to build on ahead of a long and demanding season.
Ali Sen's 20th minute strike was enough to send Shepton Mallet home happy after they fought a successful rearguard action as the Blues poured forward in search of an equaliser.
Joint manager Darren Gilbert said: "I thought the better side lost. We were very nervy in the first 20 minutes, but after that we were on top and on another day could have scored five.
“There was lots going on off the pitch before the game yesterday, mostly to do with it being our first game at this level for 31 years, and I just thought it affected how we started the game.
“We weren’t passing as we normally do and there were times in that opening 20 when we were all over the place.
“We started with three at the back, which had worked well in our friendly at Okehampton, but for whatever reason we looked horrendous and we had to change it.”
Mallet made the brighter side and after Tom Ovigne went close with a long-range shot in the 17th minute, the visitors made their next attack count with Sen sweeping home a cross from the right by Ethan Cannings after he took advantage of a couple of defensive lapses.
Liskeard should have equalised 11 minutes later when good work by Bailey Mabin and George Newton set up Sean Thomson, but his right foot shot hit the outside of the post.
Mallet came close to doubling their lead two minutes later when Sen tried his luck from 25 yards, but his swerving right foot shot drifted just wide.
But the Blues started to grow into the game as half-time approached with Mabin and Calum Merrin going close before the home side thought they had scored before the whistle.
Mabin collected the ball just inside the Mallet half and immediately lifted his long range lob over keeper Harry Charlesworth. The ball hit the bar before appearing to rustle the net but after the ball had bounced up and struck the woodwork again, Charlesworth cleared as he insisted it had not gone over the line.
Because of the swift long range nature of the attempt, a linesman, through no fault of his own, was nowhere close to being able to make a ruling, while the referee was back in Liskeard's half.
Gilbert said: “There were three or four people near the goal and they said it wasn’t a matter of inches, it was a yard over the line. It’s just very frustrating.”
Having escaped that, the visitors came close to making it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half with a fierce shot from Cannings, but Liskeard's debutant goalkeeper Tom Burstow made a magnificent save, tipping the ball over the bar.
Burstow was at it again in the 64th minute when Sen thought he was going to score from close range, but the 18-year-old keeper leapt spectacularly to push the ball over.
Liskeard introduced Max Gilbert with 20 minutes to go as the home side turned up the heat and his 77th minute shot caused Charlesworth some discomfort before the ball was cleared.
Two minutes later Merrin made it to the left byline, but his attempted cross hit the outside of the post and the danger was gone. Newton, working as hard as ever, saw two efforts go wide.
That was as close as Liskeard came to an equaliser as Mallet packed their half to restrict the Blues to long-range shots and headers from set pieces.
Liskeard travel to Sidmouth Town on Tuesday and Gilbert said: “We’ll dust ourselves down for a massive game. It’s another tough one because they’re strong at home, but we’ve got to get something from it.”
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Tom Burstow; Ben Cross (Harry Jeffery, 46), Ben Collins (Harvey Mullis, 73), Scott Sanders (Josh Robins, 58), Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Andrew, Calum Merrin, Toby Haley, George Newton, Sean Thomson (Max Gilbert 70), Bailey Mabin (Kai Gilbert, 78).
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match: Toby Haley.
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