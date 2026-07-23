TOM Cleverley has brought another familiar face back to Home Park after Plymouth Argyle completed the permanent signing of defender Alex Mitchell.
The 24-year-old centre-back has returned on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Charlton Athletic after an outstanding loan spell last season, becoming Cleverley’s sixth signing of the summer.
Mitchell made 47 appearances last term, scoring three goals and quickly became a favourite with the Green Army, who had been calling for the club to bring him back ever since the end of the campaign.
Cleverley admitted he was delighted to secure the defender’s return.
“I’m so happy that we have got Mitch back with us,” he said. “He was superb for us last season and everyone knows what a huge presence he is, both in the defence and off the field.
“You need characters like him in a group if you are to be successful. What is also so nice is his desire to return. He clearly enjoyed playing in green and white, and for him to want to come back is very pleasing to us.”
Argyle moved swiftly to complete the deal after receiving more than £4 million from Bristol City for striker Lorent Tolaj.
Director of football Derek Adams said: “We knew at the end of last season we wanted to bring Alex back to Home Park, and as soon as we were in a position that we could make it happen, we moved quickly. I know this signing will be very popular with the Green Army.”
Mitchell becomes the sixth new arrival of the summer following the signings of Wes Harding, Alex Hartridge, Harvey White, Murphy Cooper and James Storer.
The Pilgrims are also understood to retain an interest in bringing back midfielder Owen Dale, who became a free agent after leaving Oxford United earlier this summer.
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