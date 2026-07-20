TRURO City made it three wins on the spin in pre-season with a superb 1-0 success over SkyBet League Two side Exeter City on Saturday.
The Tinners welcomed the Grecians knowing they were facing a huge step-up in opposition having twice put five past Southern League Division South opposition in the shape of Cornish rivals Falmouth Town and Exmouth Town.
City – relegated from the third-tier last term, are in a state of transition, while Truro named a similar squad to the Exmouth game. Left-sided defender Ryan Law was back involved and three attackers – Harvey Greenslade, Tom Tweedy and Ben Starkie – all came into the starting line-up.
After a steady start from both, the hosts created a couple of chances in quick succession midway through the first half as both Starkie and Tweedy cut in off their respective flanks, but couldn’t seriously trouble the keeper.
With temperatures once again soaring, players were allowed a hydration break, but that failed to ignite the contest as both teams made it through to half-time without seriously testing the goalkeeper.
But seven minutes into the second half, Truro went in front.
Midfielder Yassine En-Neyah was brought down inside the box by Louie Cayless, although it came at a cost as he picked up an arm injury which forced him off. Once he had left the field, star striker and former Plymouth Argyle attacker Tyler Harvey sent Jack Bycroft the wrong way to the delight of the majority of the 1,259-strong crowd.
Exeter failed to seriously trouble the hosts from there on with Greenslade and Starkie both causing problems on the counter-attack.
City had one chance in the third minute of injury-time when star striker Jayden Wareham headed towards goal, however substitute Dan Lavercombe was equal to the effort.
Truro are at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday (3pm) in their marquee pre-season friendly.
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