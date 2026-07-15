TRURO City attacker Ben Starkie admitted he’d been ‘waiting on it’ after netting his first Tinners goal in last night’s pre-season friendly victory at Exmouth Town.
The Tinners, who had won 5-0 at Falmouth Town in the annual Aubrey Wilkes Trophy on Friday night, fell behind when defender Louis Morison beat Aidan Stone from 35 yards.
However, City responded in sweltering conditions in East Devon to level shortly before the break when Connor Riley-Lowe’s cross to the back post was headed in by Tyler Harvey.
Boss John Askey made a plethora of changes at the break and within six minutes were ahead as Will Dean’s shot from distance was deflected in past Matt Wonnacott.
Callum Shipton drew Town level shortly after, but the National League South side then showed why they are two leagues above their hosts as summer signing Harvey Greenslade hammered a shot in almost from the restart, before further goals arrived from new recruit Tom Tweedy and Starkie as they secured a 5-2 success.
On the heat and the game itself, Starkie, who played the entire 90 minutes, told the club website: “It was tough, but we dealt with it well and worked hard. We played good football, we looked dangerous and we got what we deserved.
“That’s what pre-season is about, getting minutes in the tank and building from the first game to this game and throughout pre-season, so it’s good minutes in the tank for everyone.”
Truro have racked up 10 goals in two matches against Southern League Division One South opposition.
Starkie continued: “I think in both games we took chances, but also in both games we’ve created a lot of chances, more so in the second half of this game than the first half of this game. But regardless, we’re creating chances and putting them away which is a good sign.”
On his first Tinners goal and return from injury, he said: “I’ve been waiting on it, so I’m happy it’s come and I’ll keep knocking on the door and get more goals.
“I feel like it’s been a tough journey. I’ve kind of had to get to work earlier in the off-season than most boys would have because I was still playing catch-up physically and technically. I feel like it’s paying off slowly, slowly, but it’s definitely paying off.”
Truro now become the underdogs as they host SkyBet League Two outfit Exeter City on Saturday (3pm), before Tom Cleverley’s Plymouth Argyle come to the TCS a week later.
On the step up in class, Starkie concluded: “I’m sure the atmosphere will be amazing as always, and I’m sure all of us are looking forward to it and having the crowd behind our backs.
“Of course it’s going to be a test, but all of the boys are going to be up for it, and I don’t think we’ll go into a game this season where we don’t fancy our chances. I feel like in any game of football you should fancy your chances against any opposition, and I think we can put in a good performance and hopefully get a good result.”
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