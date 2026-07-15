LAUNCESTON Rugby Club have bolstered their squad for the 2026/27 season with the arrivals of forwards Archie Doidge and Andy Rowe from Liskeard-Looe.
The duo have been standouts for the Lions in Counties Two Cornwall, and move to Polson Bridge looking to force their way into the first team set-up having represented the Cornwall Clubs XV against their Devon counterparts at Redruth.
Both players stood out hugely in the two fixtures against Launceston Castles last season in Counties Two Cornwall, and with veteran hooker Fred Bulut retiring, Doidge will battle it out for the number two shirt with Rory Mead who is set to start his second campaign with the All Blacks.
Rowe, usually a back-rower, but can also provide an option in the centre, will look for a place in an area of the squad where competition is arguably at its fiercest with Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock and Brandon Rowley amongst the frontline options.
On joining, Doidge and Rowe admitted the ‘buzz around the club’ were big factors.
Doidge, who was captain at Lux Park, said: “I am very excited to join for the upcoming season, there’s a very good buzz around the club and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.
“I feel like there is a great opportunity to challenge myself at a higher level with the new coaching staff and a quality group of players around me. I’m bringing a good attitude, commitment, reliability and a willingness to learn and develop within the team.”
Rowe added: “I’m really looking forward to the season, the club has a good buzz about it at the minute. I just wanted to try my luck at a higher level of rugby and see what I can do. I’ll be looking to add plenty of work-rate to the back row to help support the team.”
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