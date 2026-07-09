ANDY Birkett struck a superb debut century as Cornwall Over 50s’ first team secured a seven-wicket success at Wiltshire last Wednesday.
The former Launceston and St Just left-hander, who now plays for Plymouth Seconds in the Devon Cricket League C Division West, followed up his weekend ton with 125 from 111 balls at Marshfield CC.
Chasing 245, Birkett opened the batting alongside skipper Sean Hooper in a stand of 186.
While Hooper (52 off 76) played the anchor role and St Just’s Gary Thomas went for nought, Birkett continued on his merry way until falling with 47 still required. Camborne’s Martin Jenkin (35no) and St Ives all-rounder Mark Harvey (20no) knocked off the rest.
Earlier, the hosts were held to 244-7 despite seven of the top eight passing 20 as Giles Francis (2-61), Jenkin (2-42) and David Neville (2-47) struck twice.
The seconds and thirds also won to secure a clean sweep last week.
Half centuries from the top three – Jim Maunder (77 off 70), Paul Miller (68 off 88) and Simon Danby (66no off 41) were the backbone of Cornwall’s 278-3. Simon Johnson made a quickfire 43 not out.
The hosts fell to 66-4 in the 15th over with Carl Murphy (2-28) in fine form, but half centuries from Nick Williams and Matthew Wedge kept it interesting.
However, the Duchy took enough wickets to slow the game down as the hosts closed on 266-8.
Adrian Warne made 81 not out as the thirds saw off visiting Gloucestershire Fourths at Pencarrow.
The South Petherwin right-hander came in following a patient opening stand between Tintagel duo Neil Hann (40) and Simon Harrison (15), which propelled them to 249-8.
The visitors were dismissed for 166 with Peter Pretorious (3-32), Brian Dunstan (2-23) and Michael Cockings (2-36) sharing seven.
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