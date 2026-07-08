THE Cornish Pirates will start their 2025/26 Elior Champ Rugby campaign at home to Doncaster Knights on Saturday, September 19.
The Pirates agonisingly missed out on the play-offs last term following a final day defeat at Hartpury who snuck into sixth place. However, they will have to wait until the weekend of December 5 to renew acquaintances with the Gloucester-based outfit when they come to the Mennaye Field.
After Donny, the Pirates face a tough task at Coventry, who last year finished third in the standings before losing in the play-off semi-finals.
The Cornishmen then have a hectic schedule with seven games in eight weeks across October and November.
That starts with a visit from an Ealing Trailfinders side that finished top of last year’s regular season table over the weekend of October 3, before they visit play-off finalists Bedford Blues and promoted Rotherham Titans on October 10 and 31 respectively, either side of a home date with Chinnor on the 17th weekend.
November starts with a trio of games as they host Richmond and Caldy on successive weekends before the long trip to Nottingham on the 21st.
After entertaining Hartpury on December 5, Gavin Cattle and Alan Paver’s side head to South East London to tackle promoted Blackheath, before their pre-Christmas activities at the Mennaye Field sees them welcome Ampthill on December 19.
An exciting Christmas period will test the squad as they face a double-header with last year’s champions Worcester Warriors, the first of which is at Sixways Stadium on Boxing Day, before they reconvene in West Cornwall on January 2.
The players then take a three-week break from league action before rounding off the month with successive road trips to Hartpury and Richmond, the first two of a six-game block which sees them take on Rotherham and Bedford at home with away days to Chinnor and Ealing inbetween.
Another three-week break ends with a home date with Nottingham over the weekend of March 20, before they go to Caldy, Ampthill and Doncaster either side of hosting Blackheath and Coventry on April 3 and 17 respectively.
Should they make it that far, play-off dates are set for May 8, 15 and 29, while all fixtures at present are set for the weekends with clubs to liaise on exact dates and kick-off times.
The fixtures are as follows: SEPTEMBER: 19 – Doncaster Knights (H); 26 – Coventry (A); OCTOBER: 3 – Ealing Trailfinders (H); 10 – Bedford Blues (A); 17 – Chinnor (H); 31 – Rotherham Titans (A); NOVEMBER: 7 – Richmond (H); 14 – Caldy (H); 21 – Nottingham (A); DECEMBER: 5 – Hartpury (H); 12 – Blackheath (A); 19 – Ampthill (H); 26 – Worcester Warriors (A); JANUARY: 2 – Worcester Warriors (H); 23 – Hartpury (A); 30 – Richmond (A); FEBRUARY: 6 – Rotherham Titans (H); 13 – Chinnor (A); 20 – Bedford Blues (H); 27 – Ealing Trailfinders (A); MARCH: 20 – Nottingham (H); 27 – Caldy (A); APRIL: 3 – Blackheath (H); 10 – Ampthill (A); 17 – Coventry (H); 24 – Doncaster Knights (A). PLAY-OFF DATES: May 8, 15 and 29.
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