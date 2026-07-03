THE Cornish Pirates have bolstered their back three options for the 2026/27 Champ Rugby season with the signings of wingers Josh Radcliff and Henry Palmer.
Born in Australia, Radcliff, who has been contracted to the Great Britain Sevens side since December last year and stands at 6’4” with the ability to play across the back line, has represented Waikato Chiefs and played for New Zealand Universities previously.
On his new recruit, joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “He’s tall, rangy and athletic. His versatility across the backline gives us good balance. He’s keen to prove himself and progress his rugby, and we are looking forward to welcoming him and helping him progress.”
Radcliff shared: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to join the Pirates, I’ve heard great things about the club. I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting stuck in this season.”
Australian Palmer will provide another option down the flank at the Mennaye Field this term and he has stood out with his speed and has been involved at several clubs, including the Western Force wider training squad, the Brumbies and the Wallabies at sevens level for the last three years.
Cattle added: “Henry has all the attributes you would look for in a winger and certainly has the kind of pace you would expect from an international sevens player. He’s got a rounded game that will transfer well to 15s and has already demonstrated his versatility in the 15-a-side game back in Australia. I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to the group.”
Palmer shared: “I’m really excited to be joining Cornish Pirates. It’s a great opportunity to keep developing my game in a strong environment, and I’m looking forward to getting over, meeting the lads and contributing to the club.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.