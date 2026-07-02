EXETER Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will start for England in Saturday’s Nations Championship opener against South Africa in Johannesburg (4.40pm BST).
The 23-year-old speedster is poised to win his 14th Test cap, lining up in a back three that also includes Cadan Murley and full-back George Furbank, the latter of whom will make his first England appearance in nearly two years.
In the forwards, George Martin makes his first England start since the 2025 Six Nations, joining Alex Coles in the second row with Ollie Chessum on the blindside flank.
On the bench, Cornishman Luke Cowan-Dickie is also included having recovered from a broken arm back in April. He will be joined by Henry Pollock, who won back-to-back man-of-the-match awards as Northampton won the Prem title.
There is, however, no place in the match-day squad for Exeter’s in-form centre Henry Slade, who last appearance for his country was last November in the 27-23 victory against Argentina at Twickenham.
“Playing South Africa at Ellis Park is one of the great Tests in world rugby and an opportunity we’re excited to embrace,” said head coach Steve Borthwick.
“We’ve prepared well since we arrived here last week and I sense a real excitement within the squad to get our Nations Championship campaign underway.”
Following the match in Johannesburg, England return for an 'away' fixture against Fiji at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool before travelling to Argentina to face Los Pumas at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero in Round 3.
With regular captain Maro Itoje rested and not on the tour, Jamie George leads from hooker and is part of an experienced front row alongside props Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes.
ENGLAND: George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley; Fin Smith, Jan Van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes; Alex Coles, George Martin; Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry, Ben Earl. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Charlie Ewels, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.
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