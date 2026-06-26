By Nick Rich
ALTHOUGH there is no on-field action at Saltash RFC during the summer, there has been plenty going on behind the scenes ahead of the big kick-off in September.
There have been a number of valued volunteers standing down and most roles now filled with new post holders.
Outgoing president Bill Ryan BEM has been replaced in the role by founder member of Saltash RFC, Rod Davies. Club secretary Mel Simmonds has stepped back after six years on the committee and the mantle has been taken up by Amy Dalton, whose remit has extended to other roles at the club.
Other new role holders are Phil Quarmby (RugbySafe lead), Tanya Eatwell (vice-president co-ordinator) and Rob Eatwell adds another string to his bow in taking on the groundskeeper role from club stalwart Peter Congo.
The Ashes also have a new sponsorship co-ordinator in Charmian Jones, who completes a family affair with husband Craig, the new head coach for the senior sides, as well as sons Fin and Seth who are both now well established in the senior fold.
The Ashes new coaching structure also sees Steve ‘Albert’ Hall move into the director of rugby role vacated by Steve Down at the end of the last season.
They will be ably supported by assistant coaches Bryan Crichton, Matt Jones and Rob Eatwell, as well as backs coaches Jay Moriarty and Todd Crofts. Saltash’s pre-season has commenced under Jones and strength and conditioning specialist coach Phil Eatwell.
Last season’s second team skipper Ewan McLean has also been elected to a re-defined club captain role at the Ashes, overseeing the wider senior structure at Moorlands Lane.
Senior players have commenced what is proving to be a popular and gruelling pre-season programme, with the assistance and support from Motion Gym in Saltash, who have been working with players over a 10-week period.
A pre-season programme of warm-up matches is in the process of being arranged with fixtures with St Austell and Launceston already confirmed. The league fixtures have just dropped and commence for both the first and second XVs on Saturday, September 12.
The firsts will meet last season’s runners-up Paignton at home in Counties One Western West, and the seconds - again in Counties Three Cornwall - entertain their promoted Penzance & Newlyn counterparts, who beat them in May’s Duchy Cup final.
The women’s side – the Phoenixes – have commenced their pre-season with weekly fitness workouts before developing into the skills-based elements of their conditioning.
The men’s playing squad is going through something of a refresh, with the main departures being 300-capper Will Morton, who has retired, and the 100-cap Lewis Woolaway who has left for Devonport Services.
On the incomings front, a number of new faces have started pre-season, as well as several graduates from the Colts side from last term.
The team are always looking for new volunteers and have positions to fill such as press officer and volunteer co-ordinator. If there are any interested parties, message the club Facebook page for more information.
Last season saw a good deal of work on the main playing surface at Moorlands Lane and over the off-season there is more work planned, as well as some much-needed premises work.
Volunteers are asked to step forwards for Saturday, July 4 and Saturday, August 1, with more about the requirements to come on social media in the coming days.
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