GARY Thomas continues to showcase his remarkable longevity at the top of his craft as the St Just legend hammered 173 not out for the Cornwall Over 50s first team in their victory over the Channel Islands at Werrington on Monday.
Batting at number three, he came to the wicket in the sixth over following the departure of former club-mate Andy Birkett for 13, and was still there at the end having hit 23 fours and two sixes around Ladycross.
His effort surpassed Jim McKenna’s 152 against the same opposition back in 2017, and became the highest of any age group in the Cornwall Seniors set-up as Damian Cummins also made 157 not out for the Over 60s’ first team earlier this summer against Gloucestershire.
After the departure of Birkett, Thomas added 84 with skipper Sean Hooper who was run-out for 31, while Andrew Snell made 38 in a third-wicket stand of 115.
While Thomas continued on his way in his 127-ball knock, Stephen Matthews (28 off 17) and wicketkeeper Nigel Martyn (16no off 12) ensured they kept the momentum going in a hefty 45-over total of 343-4.
Cornwall soon reduced the visitors to 10-2 with Stephen Eddy (2-26 off 6) and Giles Francis both striking, and although the visitors fought back somewhat, the departure of GH Smit for 59 to Birkett’s left-arm spin (2-30 off 9) saw the game all but up at 126-5.
Pierre Moody made an enterprising 55 from just 57 balls as the visitors looked to make the scoreline more respectable, but he was one of three wickets for seconds captain Martin Davies who took 3-9 off his four as the visitors were dismissed for 220 with seven balls to spare.
Cornwall are back in action later when they head up to Taunton Cricket Club to tackle their Somerset counterparts (midday) who are top of the table with five wins from five.
Fourth-placed Cornwall have three wins from five, and after Somerset, host bottom side Dorset at Wadebridge next Wednesday (1pm) in their final Group Three outing in the ECB Over 50s Championship.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.