WADEBRIDGE maintained their lead at the top of Division Two East with a resounding ten-wicket win at bottom of the table Holsworthy.
Electing to bat, Holsworthy’s quest for runs didn’t start brightly as they were quickly reduced to 50 for six.
Bilal Darbar offered some resistance for the hosts, smacking 33 from 36 balls, but with little support around him, they could muster only 130 all out.
Wadebridge shared the wickets about with Alek Gill, Ross McLachlan, Charlie Hawken, Kieran Gill and Sam Richards all grabbing two apiece.
Richards (36no) and Tom McLachlan (76no) then made light work of the chase.
An unbeaten 159 from South African Henro Bouwer (14 4s and nine 6s) was the catalyst for an excellent total of 307 for five from St Blazey, who remain second after their 77-run win at home to Bude.
Skipper Rory Dixon weighed in with a further 53 as the ball flew to all corners of the Philip Varcoe Sports Ground.
Dylan Grinker’s 46 and 33 from skipper Warren Rumble were the highlights of the Bude reply, but the Saints were more than comfortable throughout with Bouwer, Rory Dixon and Reuben Clarke all taking two wickets each.
Lanhydrock occupy third spot after they sealed a five-wicket win at home to Werrington, who were dismissed for 209.
Tom Lyle struck 56 – including six boundaries – whilst there was a useful 39 from Jordan Duke until he was run out by Jacca Cavendish.
Ben Attfield and Christian James were the pick of the home attack, finishing with three wickets apiece.
Amir Khan and Simon Benney got the response off to a decent start, before the former was caught off Sam Smeeth for 38.
Two quickfire wickets followed, before Aussie left-hander Sam Remedios took centre stage, smashing 77 off 45 balls.
In the local derby at Fourgates, it was visiting Callington Twos who took the spoils defeating Menheniot-Looe by four wickets.
The hosts elected to bat, totalling 197 for eight from their 45 overs. Lachie Embleton top scored with 57 off 54 balls, but others got started without really going on to trouble the scoreboard sufficiently.
Spencer Whatley and Rich Brown picked up a brace of wickets each, whilst the remainder were shared out across the attack.
In reply, James Brenton and Ben Allsop got the visitors off to a strong start, putting on 58 for the opening wicket before Brenton departed for 20. Dan Davis added a quickfire 39 before Allsop finally fell for 59 with the score on 136.
It was left to the experienced Pete Tancock to see his side home, he struck an unbeaten 40 from just 44 balls.
In the day’s other game at Wheal Eliza, St Austell Seconds recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket win over visiting Tintagel.
The North Cornwall outfit chose to bat first and put on 201 in 42.2 overs. Opener Leo Agacy smashed 72, which included 12 fours and a six, while Jordan Burnard notched 40.
Ben Carter and James Carter did the damage for the Saints, claiming four wickets apiece.
A 144-run opening stand between James and Steve Raven paved the way for St Austell’s victory. Raven was caught by skipper Matt Joliffee off Agacy for 94, but Carter was still there at the close, unbeaten on 82 with Theo Osborne hitting 15 not out.
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