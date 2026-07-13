SALTASH continue to set the pace in Division Three East as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win over Boconnoc at Chapel Field.
Batting first, the visitors were quickly put on the back foot as Jonny Wastell set about skittling their top order. The Welshman claimed three of the top four on his way to figures of 3-21.
Digby Taylor offered some resistance, smashing 33 off 36 balls, but he was the standout in a total of just 126.
In reply, the in-form Sam Renfree maintained his hot streak with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 52.
Hot on the heels of the Ashes are South Petherwin, who triumphed by three wickets at Roche Seconds.
Despite the early loss of Shaun Hicks for a duck, Tom Rowe (49) and Shaun Trudgeon (66) put on 125 for the second wicket, after which Reuben Trethewey struck 52 as they totalled 244.
Adrian Clements (3-49) was the pick of the bowlers for South Petherwin, who secured their chase with just 1.5 overs remaining.
An opening stand of 129 from Tyler Gerry and Billy Martin laid the foundations. Martin departed for 43, while Gerry went on to hit a superb 113, made of 17 4s and two 6s.
Duloe remain third despite going down by five wickets at home to St Austell Thirds.
James Oates (28) top scored in their total of 151 all out. James Higman and Kieran Nile both claimed three wickets each with Angus Fosten picking up a further two.
St Austell openers Sam Ward (44) and Matt Ellison (39) led the way in the chase.
In a high-scoring affair at St Minver, the hosts won by 75 runs against St Blazey Seconds.
Skipper Alex Scullard (104no), Jake Keast (78), Matt Hartnett (68no) and Antony Ash (64) did the damage in their total of 375.
Chasing, runs flowed just as freely for the Saints, Toby Clarke top scoring with 78, but there were useful knocks from Ben Rencher (68) and Liam Reynolds (49)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.