Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, July 4
SALTASH remain top of the Division Three East table after hammering St Austell Thirds by 160 runs at Wheal Eliza.
After slipping to 25-2, a third wicket stand of 218 between Sam Renfree (137), which included 18 fours and seven sixes, and Darshan Sathish (95), which included 12 fours and one six, propelled the Ashes to 343-9 from their 45 overs.
In response, Ashes skipper Justin Hemmings utilised eight bowlers on the small second team pitch at St Austell, but it was spinners Joe Organ (2-26), Matt Petherbridge (2-37) and Jack Roberts (2-13) that shared six wickets in the home side’s 183 all out.
Duloe stay third after winning by 78 runs at St Blazey Seconds.
The villagers reached 106-1 via Aaron Conway (37) and Thomas Turpin (56), but were dismissed for 188 with only James Oates (16), Sam Morgan (12) and William Turpin (14no) reaching double figures after they were separated.
Blazey raced to 40-0 inside six overs, however left-armer Harry Morgan then took 7-45 with support from Sam Conway (3-9) as they sit 11 points behind second-placed South Petherwin who are three adrift of Saltash.
Second bottom Boconnoc lost by 14 runs at home to Grampound Road Seconds in a high-scoring thriller.
Harry Matthews made 132 not out in the Roadies’ 289-5 as the home attack toiled, although Colum Taylor (1-40) was economical and William King took 2-43.
Boconnoc lost key men Gary Spencer and John Niblett for 16 apiece, however a 140-run third wicket stand between centurion Rob Foot (119 – 97 balls, 18 fours, two sixes) and Adam Easterbrook (58) gave them a chance.
However, the middle and lower order couldn’t quite provide the acceleration required as they closed on 275-7.
St Neot, meanwhile, remain top of Division Four despite a five-wicket defeat at Newquay Seconds.
Jack Kent (49), David Brice (40), David Masters (50), Chris Simpson (46) and a late 27 from skipper Andrew Tamblyn helped the Bodmin Moor club reach 241-6, but it wasn’t enough as a makeshift bowling attack found the going tough. Simpson completed a good all-round game with 2-24 from his nine overs.
They are just three ahead of Wadebridge Seconds who won by seven wickets at home to Gorran, while Liskeard shocked previously unbeaten Launceston.
The visitors made 223-5, not helped by miserly opening spells from Sandeep Kaushik (1-28) and Pritesh Mungra (1-16), but the response was a fine effort.
Opener Andrew Ware carried his bat for 84 not out and hit the winning runs with successive boundaries, while Brijesh Desai (61) and Ben Powell (43) provided key momentum at the start and during the middle.
They sit seven points behind second-placed Wadebridge, albeit having played a game more.
Tideford stay bottom - 49 points adrift of third bottom Werrington Thirds - after a three-wicket defeat against Callington Thirds at Gunnislake.
Anton Luiten (50) and Glynn Truscott (48) were the main run-getters in their total of 192-7 as Daniel Skews (2-32) and Toby Beresford-Power (3-20) shared five wickets. Chris Bennett’s nine overs cost just 18 against his former side.
Max Lillyman (2-35) and Gary Lillyman (2-39) had Cally in trouble despite 37 from Stephen Skews and 26 from Beresford-Power, but debutant Charles Helyer’s unbeaten 42 got the Greens over the line.
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