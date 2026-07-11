LISKEARD Athletic have successfully ended their search for a new goalkeeper with the signing of the highly-rated Tom Burstow.
The Blues had been left without a keeper after last season’s first choice, Luke Gwillam, decided to move on to Southern League Division One South side Bideford last month.
Burstow, 19, who made appearances for Tavistock and Millbrook over the past couple of seasons, has been looking for a permanent team since returning from the United States last winter.
Joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “Tom has huge potential. He’s trained with very good sides, has a great build and is a confident lad. You can tell he’s been coached correctly.”
Boss Gilbert added: “Tom’s a young keeper but very talented and we are looking forward to working with him.”
The club are also delighted to have secured the signing of last season’s Cornwall Under 16 captain Kai Gilbert, who made a couple of appearances for the Blues last season.
A hugely talented young midfield man with a bright future, Gilbert has impressed throughout pre-season, particularly with the way he’s adapted to men’s football.
The managerial duo see him as an important part of the squad for the Western League season which kicks off in two weeks when Liskeard are at home to Shepton Mallet.
It will be the Blues’ first game at this level in 31 years.
Liskeard also had an interest in trying to sign former AFC St Austell winger George Marris.
He was an unused substitute in last week’s friendly against Dobwalls but was not included in their squad to face Exmouth on Saturday.
Marris had an outstanding season with the Lillywhites in 2024-25 before joining Helston Athletic last summer.
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