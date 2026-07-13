TRURO City have released their fixture list ahead of the upcoming 2026/27 Enterprise National League South season.
John Askey’s side will begin the campaign at home to Maidenhead United on Saturday, August 8, with the regular season, excluding any play-off matches, finishing at Dover Athletic on April 24.
There are three festive fixtures, with the side hosting Torquay United on Boxing Day (December 26). Forty-eight hours later, the Tinners will visit Weston-super-Mare before starting 2027 at AFC Totton on January 2.
Over the Easter period, City face Weston on Good Friday (March 26) and Torquay at Plainmoor on March 29.
The home league campaign ends on April 17 against Farnborough.
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH FIXTURES
AUGUST:
Sat 8 Maidenhead United (H)
Sat 15 Chelmsford City (A)
Sat 22 Tonbridge Angels (A)
Sat 29 Dagenham & Redbridge (H)
Mon 31 Dorking Wanderers (A)
SEPTEMBER:
Sat 5 Chesham United (H)
Sat 12 Walton & Hersham (H)
Tue 15 Salisbury (H)
Sat 26 Maidstone United (A)
OCTOBER:
Tue 6 Farnham Town (A)
Sat 10 Braintree Town (A)
Sat 17 Billericay Town (H)
Sat 24 Hampton & Richmond (A)
Tue 27 Slough Town (H)
Sat 31 Ebbsfleet United (H)
NOVEMBER:
Sat 7 Folkestone Invicta (A)
Sat 21 Hemel Hempstead (H)
Tue 24 Horsham (A)
Sat 28 Dover Athletic (H)
DECEMBER:
Sat 5 Farnborough (A)
Tue 8 Maidenhead United (A)
Sat 19 Chelmsford City (H)
Sat 26 Torquay United (H)
Mon 28 Weston-super-Mare (A)
JANUARY:
Sat 2 AFC Totton (A)
Sat 9 Braintree Town (H)
Sat 16 Maidstone United (H)
Sat 23 Walton & Hersham (A)
Tue 26 Horsham (H)
Sat 30 Hemel Hempstead (A)
FEBRUARY:
Sat 6 Folkestone Invicta (H)
Sat 13 Ebbsfleet United (A)
Tue 16 Slough Town (A)
Sat 20 Hampton & Richmond (H)
Tue 23 Farnham Town (H)
Sat 27 Dagenham & Redbridge (A)
MARCH:
Sat 6 Tonbridge Angels (H)
Tue 9 Salisbury (A)
Sat 13 Chesham United (A)
Sat 20 Dorking Wanderers (H)
Fri 26 Weston-super-Mare (H)
Mon 29 Torquay Utd (A)
APRIL:
Sat 3 AFC Totton (H)
Sat 10 Billericay Town (A)
Sat 17 Farnborough (H)
Sat 24 Dover Athletic (A).
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