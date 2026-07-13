LUCKETT collected only their second County One win of the season as they won a nail-biting encounter at Falmouth by just three runs.
Having won the toss and batting first, the visitors were eventually toppled for 226. James Moon top scored with 49 (four 4s and three 6s) before he was caught and bowled by Adrian Noott, while Toby May was next best with 39.
Callum Stephens claimed figures of 3-26, while there were two apiece for Isaac Hurtel-Hymans, Charlie Baker and Noott.
In reply, Noott (56), Ben Coston (79) and Stefan Churcher led the chase, but it was Leion Cole (4-36) and Andrew Hoskin (2-14) from three overs which sealed Luckett’s success.
An unbeaten 43 from Callan Jenkin was the highlight of their total of 239 all out. However, there were useful contributions from skipper Adam Cocking and Tom Owen, both of whom hit 41.
Perranporth’s chase did not start well with Travis Woolston, Matt Whitten and Theo Gayton all departing with just 38 on the board.
Watkins and Cameron Bishop helped stem the flow of wickets, but when the former departed for 56, trapped in front by Rahim Mangal, so the visiting hopes started to fade.
Wickets tumbled thereafter with Tom Owen doing the damage with five for 38.
Stithians claimed a 29-run win at home to Roche, who had their rivals in trouble at 90-7 before Shane Tangye (39), Ryan Mitchell (35) and Glyn Furnival helped them post a final total of 224 all out.
Adam Trudgeon (39) and Harry Trethewey (37) led the way in the chase, but with Matt Ellis (4-26) and Mark Rowe (3-36) the pick of the bowling it ended in disappointment.
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