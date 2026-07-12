GUNNISLAKE edged a dramatic two-wicket victory over Bugle in their latest Division Five East encounter, chasing down 197 with just 10 balls to spare on a scorching afternoon by the River Tamar, writes Stephen Lees.
After winning the toss, Bugle elected to bat but suffered an early setback when captain Grant Kennett was trapped lbw for just four by Ian Dawe.
Gunnislake kept the pressure on, reducing the visitors to 72-4 before Paul Gribble and Ben Shepherd transformed the innings with a superb 74-run partnership.
Gribble struck a patient 64 before falling to Dawe, while Shepherd hit an aggressive 61, including nine boundaries, as Bugle recovered to post 196-8. Dawe was the standout bowler, claiming an excellent five-wicket haul despite Bugle’s late acceleration.
The intense heat prompted extra drinks breaks before Gunnislake began their chase. Openers Dan Pethick and Jamie Wright made a confident start – with Pethick racing to 56 before edging Ethan Nicholls behind.
His dismissal sparked a collapse as Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, Brian Martin and Graham Murray all departed, leaving the home side wobbling at 130-4.
Veteran Kevin Beare steadied the innings with valuable boundaries, sharing an important partnership with Dawe before both were dismissed in quick succession, giving Bugle renewed hope.
Wright, who had earlier retired because of the heat, courageously returned to the crease despite struggling physically. Unable to run freely, he battled on, finding crucial boundaries while refusing to surrender his wicket.
With the game hanging in the balance, James Pethick emerged as Gunnislake’s unlikely match-winner. The youngster struck two confident fours to complete the chase, sealing victory by two wickets.
Wright finished unbeaten on a determined 39, while Nigel Couchman and Shepherd claimed two wickets apiece for Bugle.
The result earned Gunnislake 20 points to strengthen their hold on fifth place, while Bugle collected eight points.
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