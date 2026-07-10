The challenging route, renowned for its relentless hills, proved a true test of endurance, with runners having to balance effort carefully as temperatures climbed throughout the race.
Despite the heat, Tamar Trotters produced a number of outstanding performances, collecting age category victories and podium finishes across the field.
Leading the way for the ladies was Lydia Herbert, who claimed victory in the Female Under-35 category with a superb chip time of 53:20, finishing well clear of the rest of the field after a composed run over the testing course. This was a three minute PB compared to her 2025 time.
There was more success in the veteran age groups as Jan Bremner took first place in the Female 65-69 category, crossing the line in 1:02:30. Sarah Wilkinson added another podium finish in the same category, taking second in 1:06:29 after a determined performance in the oppressive conditions.
Amongst the men, Jacob Landers produced an excellent run to win the Male Under-35 category in 39:37. His performance placed him second overall and demonstrated impressive strength on the course’s numerous climbs.
The club also celebrated strong age-group podium finishes elsewhere. Luke Attwood finished second in the Male 35-39 category with 43:58, while Steven Wherry claimed victory in the Male 60-64 category in 48:15, showing his experience and consistency on one of the toughest races in the Cornish Grand Prix calendar.
The Magnificent 7 is never an easy event, but this year’s outing was made even more demanding by the soaring temperatures. Runners faced exposed sections of the course with little respite from the sun, while the constant succession of climbs and descents tested both fitness and pacing.
Hydration and sensible race management became just as important as speed, with many competitors easing their efforts during the hottest stretches to ensure a strong finish.
The event once again attracted a competitive field from clubs across Cornwall and Devon, with strong performances throughout the age categories reflecting the depth of talent within the regional running community.
For Tamar Trotters, the race highlighted the club’s strength across all age groups. From senior athletes to experienced veterans, the team continued to demonstrate the depth that has become a hallmark of the club.
Securing four age-category victories and several additional podium places on such a demanding day is a testament to the hard work members continue to put into training. On a day when simply reaching the finish line was an achievement, the runners showed resilience, determination and excellent racing judgement.
Battling steep hills, intense heat and fierce competition, they once again demonstrated the spirit that defines the club, bagging an impressive collection of category wins, podium places and plenty of reasons to celebrate, on their home turf.
The ninth race on the Cornish Grand Prix calendar, the Summer Turkey Trot, takes place this evening (Wednesday, July 15). The four mile road race, which is organised by Cornwall Athletic Club, starts at Tricky’s Hotel, Bar and Restaurant, near Redruth from 7pm.
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