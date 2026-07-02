THE seventh race of the Cornwall Grand Prix Series – the St Agnes Five Miler – was held on the North Cornwall coast on Wednesday, June 24 with Steve Reynolds and Katie Knowles the respective male and female winners on the hottest day of the year so far.
Truro’s Reynolds, who recently secured the Bude Lifeboat Run and Meet Your Max 10k races in Bude and Truro, was first over the line in 26:32, 15 seconds clear of Hayle Runners’ Sam Farmer. Ben Hicks was 34 seconds adrift in third
On the ladies’ front, Cornwall AC’s Knowles eased to the ladies crown in 29:51, nearly a minute and a half clear of Emma Paull from Hayle Runners (31:20). Nayana Jain was third in 31:37.
The race was based out of St Agnes Sports and Social Club, and starts and finishes in the village. The route takes runners around St Agnes Beacon, down to St Agnes Head, before continuing the loop around Beacon Drive to the finish.
The top three in each age category were as follows: Female Under 35: 1 Nayana Jain – 31:37; 2 Amy Glynn (Cornwall AC) – 35:37; 3 Ruby Keast – 36:26; F35-39: 1 Katie Knowles (Cornwall AC) – 29:51; 2 Melodie Manners (Hayle Runners) – 37:32; 3 Michaela Barron (Launceston Road Runners) – 38:55; F40-44: 1 Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 31:20; 2 Clare Dale (St Austell Running Club) – 34:45; 3 Sally Turner (Cornwall AC) – 35:01; F45-49: 1 Kerry Kilford (Carn Runners) – 40:54; 2 Karina Bowers (St Austell Running Club) – 42:13; 3 Stacey Carder (Tri Logic Cornwall) – 44:34; F50-54: 1 Charlotte Bennett (Hayle Runners) – 37:21; 2 Emma Fox (Newquay Road Runners) – 39:07; 3 Julia Pearce (Cornwall AC) – 41:48; F55-59: 1 Gail Aspden (Hayle Runners) – 38:01; 2 Karen Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 39:10; 3 Tanya Coleman (Truro Running Club) – 39:20; F60-64: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro Running Club) – 39:24; 2 Elieen Hawken – 46:01; 3 Liz Trebilcock (Truro Running Club) – 47:41. F65-69: 1 Sarah Wilkinson (Newquay Road Runners) – 45:50; 2 Margaret Clark (Hayle Runners) – 51:51; 3 Aileen Barwell (Falmouth Running Club) – 55:12. F70-74: 1 Andrea Simmons (Hayle Runners) – 40:00; 2 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 44:53; 3 Sally Powell (Carn Runners) – 1:07:16. F75-79: 1 Janet Wills (St Austell Running Club) – 1:11:58; 2 and 3 N/A.
Male Under 35: 1 Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 26:47; 2 Ben Hicks – 27:21; 3 Daniel Costello (Hayle Runners) – 27:34; M35-39: 1 Steve Reynolds (Truro Running Club) – 26:32; Jordan Morant (Hayle Runners) – 29:32; Liam O’Neill (Hayle Runners) – 30:27; M40-44: 1 Peter Barnes (Hayle Runners) – 29:39; 2 Neil Carter (Newquay Road Runners) – 31:04; 3 Jamie Daniell (St Austell Running Club) – 31:09; M45-49: 1 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 29:40; 2 Francis Malone-Lee (Hayle Runners) – 29:44; 3 Alex Marples (Truro Running Club) – 30:21; M50-54: 1 Andrew Harverson (Truro Running Club) – 31:16; 2 Mark Roby (Bodmin Running Club) – 31:55; 3 Andrew Hall (St Austell Running Club) – 32:52; M55-59: 1 Paul Whear (Cornwall AC) – 28:38; 2 Craig Knuckey (Cornwall AC) – 32:56; 3 Mark Williams (Hayle Runners) – 34:05; M60-64: 1 Tony Wright (Cornwall AC) – 29:43; 2 Darrin Porter (Cornwall AC) – 31:45; 3 Steven Wherry (Hayle Runners) – 33:27; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 32:15; 2 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) – 38:22; 3 Peter Allen (Newquay Road Runners) – 43:48; M70-74: 1 Simon Webber (East Cornwall Harriers) – 40:48; 2 Philip Hall (Falmouth Running Club) – 43:36; 3 Ian Grimes (Launceston Road Runners) – 48:00; M75-79: 1 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude Rats – Run and Tri) – 45:25; 2 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 46:11; 3 Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 47:48.
Race eight in the series is the Magnificent 7 this Sunday, which is organised by Saltash-based Tamar Trotters and will see nearly 400 runners take part.
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