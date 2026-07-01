TRURO City have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Tom Tweedy on an initial two-year, permanent deal.
The 21-year-old, who has two Wales under-21 caps, came to prominence playing for Welsh Premier outfit Penybont Town. This paved the way for a move into the English professional game, signing for SkyBet Championship side Burnley in 2023.
Tweedy was a regular for the Clarets’ under-21 side and whilst at Turf Moor, had loan spells in the North West at AFC Fylde and Morecambe.
Last term Tweedy spent time on loan at Darlington in National League North, and after his release by Burnley, has become Truro City’s second incoming this summer.
On his move, Tweedy said: ““I’m glad to get down here and I can’t wait to get going. The stadium is unbelievable, the pitch here is like a carpet and the area is lovely too.
“This is down the opposite side of the country to where I have been the last couple of years, but this is a new adventure.
“There is ambition that the club want to go in the right direction and everyone is just pushing for success.”
He added: “I like to get forward a lot playing on the wing or in the pocket by creating things. I like to get at my man, deliver crosses into the box and add a few goals.”
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