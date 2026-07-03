A HUGE 48 hours await Cornwall’s cricketers as they take on Somerset today at Wadebridge (11am) before hosting cross-Tamar rivals Devon in a double-header at Werrington to decide who tops Group Four in the NCCA T20 Dojo competition.
First up is Somerset in the annual Showcase game, and although Cornwall are missing several of their more experienced heads including former Kent pro Alex Blake and skipper Paul Smith, it gives the next generation of Choughs the chance to take on a professional side.
While the Cidermen are understandably far from full strength due to the ongoing county season, there are still a host of high-quality players in a side that is being captained by Lewis Goldsworthy.
Goldsworthy started his career at Troon and has also turned out for St Just and Camborne, while he plays his club cricket for Helston in the ECB Cornwall Premier League when commitments allow.
England Test spinner Jack Leach is the highest-profile name in the squad, while hard-hitting opener Will Smeed will line up at the top of the order alongside Josh Thomas who has hit a century this summer in the Championship.
All-rounder Kian Roberts, son of St Just legend David is also named, as are first team bowlers Alfie Ogborne and Josh Shaw.
The fixture at Wadebridge gets underway at 11am this morning with a large crowd expected at Egloshayle Park.
Cornwall v Somerset (squad): Alfie Macdonald (capt), Logan Curnow, Ben Ellis, Bryn Evans, Karl Leathley, Ellis May, John Moon, Tom Orpe, Jake Rowe, Blake Tancock, Billy Taylor (wkt), Ryan Tonkin.
More serious matters for the Duchy are doing enough to win Group Four of the T20 competition and set up a home finals day in the Super 12s.
If they beat Devon twice (11am and 2pm), who are one point ahead, they will top the charts and advance straight through to the final, where they will face a second-placed and third-placed side from different groups.
Cornwall name a similar 13-man squad to the one that beat Herefordshire twice at Eastnor 12 days ago, with the Kent-based trio of Alex Blake, Will MacVicar and Elliot Hooper all included.
Smith returns as captain on his home ground, while Camborne skipper Alfie Macdonald also gets a recall in place of Jake Rowe.
Cornwall v Devon (squad): Paul Smith (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Alex Blake, Tom Orpe, John Moon, Ben Ellis, Will MacVicar, Ellis Whiteford, Alfie Macdonald, Bryn Evans, Ryan Tonkin, Elliot Hooper, Logan Curnow.
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