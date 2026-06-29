Saturday, June 27
Premier Division: Camborne (241-9) lost to Wadebridge (243-7) by 2 runs, Grampound Road (141-4) beat Helston (140) by 6 wickets, Penzance (258-9) beat St Austell (154) by 104 runs, Redruth (276-4) beat St Just (273-6) by 6 wickets, Werrington (237-9) beat Callington (218) by 19 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (254-5) beat Newquay (117) by 137 runs, Perranporth (161) beat Falmouth (114) by 47 runs, Roche (151) lost to Paul (152-3) by 7 wickets, Stithians (144) lost to Hayle (150-1) by 9 wickets, Truro (115-1) beat Luckett (112) by 9 wickets.
Division Two East: Bude (215-6) lost to Werrington 2 (219-9) by 1 wicket, Callington 2 (207) lost to Lanhydrock (210-9) by 3 runs, St Austell 2 (301-5) beat Holsworthy (94) by 207 runs, Tintagel (228-4) beat St Blazey (225) by 6 wickets, Wadebridge 2 (283-7) beat Menheniot/Looe (205) by 78 runs.
Division Two West: Constantine (112-9) lost to Redruth 2 (255) by 143 runs, Ludgvan (211-9) beat Penzance 2 (199) by 12 runs, Mullion (209-9) lost to St Erme (235) by 26 runs, St Ives (238-3) beat Camborne 2 (234-5) by 7 wickets, St Just 2 (226-9) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (222-7) by 1 wicket.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (236-8) beat St Minver (219) by 17 runs, Saltash (204-2) beat Duloe (203) by 8 wickets, South Petherwin (102) lost to Grampound Road 2 (196-9) by 94 runs, St Austell 3 (221-8) lost to Roche 2 (222-7) by 3 wickets, St Blazey 2 (191-6) beat Ladock (187-9) by 4 wickets.
Division Three West: Falmouth 2 (231-7) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (256-8) by 2 wickets, Helston 2 (233-6) beat Truro 2 (185-9) by 48 runs, Perranarworthal (155-2) beat Gulval (154) by 8 wickets, Veryan (83-5) beat Perranporth 2 (82) by 5 wickets, Wendron (73) lost to Mount Ambrose (75-1) by 8 wickets.
Division Four East: Callington 3 (178) lost to St Stephen (179-4) by 6 wickets, Liskeard (162) lost to St Neot (163-4) by 6 wickets, Tideford (133) lost to Gorran (214-7) by 81 runs, Wadebridge 3 (74-1) beat Werrington 3 (73) by 9 wickets.
Division Four West: Barripper (327-5) beat Troon (69) by 258 runs, Camborne 3 (220-1) lost to Crofty/Holman (221-4) by 6 wickets, Hayle 2 (155-9) beat Penryn St Gluvias (152) by 1 wicket, St Erme 2 (215-5) beat Redruth 3 (214-9) by 5 wickets, Truro 3 (89) lost to Mullion 2 (90-3) by 7 wickets.
Division Five East: Holsworthy 2 (119-8) lost to Gunnislake (123-4) by 6 wickets, Lanhydrock 2 (126) lost to Buckland Monachorum (128-4) by 6 wickets, Launceston 2 (138) beat Bugle (93) by 45 runs, Luckett 2 (150) lost to Newquay 3 (151-2) by 8 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 2 (204-6) beat Pencarrow (169-9) by 35 runs.
Division Five West: Leedstown (61-7) beat Beacon 2 (58) by 3 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (176) beat Ludgvan 2 (161) by 15 runs, Paul 2 (175-5) beat Stithians 2 (171-7) by 5 wickets, St Just 3 (207-5) lost to Helston 3 (269-8) by 62 runs, St Newlyn East (278-3) beat Perranarworthal 2 (141) by 137 runs.
Division Six East: Grampound Road 3 (150) beat St Austell 4 (142) by 8 runs, St Minver 2 (240) lost to Saltash 2 (246-5) by 5 wickets, St Neot 2 (147) lost to Tintagel 2 (211-8) by 64 runs, St Stephen 2 (363-6) beat Bude 2 (180-1) by 183 runs, Werrington 4 (198-5) lost to South Petherwin 2 (199-7) by 3 wickets.
Division Six West: Falmouth 3 (141-7) beat Perranporth 3 (139-9) by 3 wickets, Hellesveor (93-3) beat St Just 4 (92) by 6 wickets, Mawnan (159) beat Barripper 2 (156-7) by 3 runs, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (155) beat Gerrans (145) by 10 runs, St Day (116) beat Constantine 2 (31) by 85 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (81-0) beat Saltash 3 (80) by 10 wickets, Lanhydrock 3 (117) beat St Stephen 3 (40-10) by 77 runs, Menheniot/Looe 3 (151) beat Tideford 2 (99) by 52 runs, Roche 3 (208) lost to Boconnoc 2 (221-7) by 3 runs.
Division Seven Central: Ladock 2 (218-4) beat Wendron 2 (217-7) by 6 wickets, Penryn St Gluvias 2 (215-4) beat Mawnan 2 (60) by 155 runs, Perranarworthal 3 (145) lost to Truro 4 (184-7) by 49 runs, Redruth 4 (168) lost to St Erme 3 (172-8) by 4 runs.
Division Seven West: Corfty/Holman 2 (145-4) beat St Ives 2 (144) by 4 wickets, Gulval 2 v Hayle 3 - Gulval conceded, Helston 4 (99) lost to Camborne 4 (261-2) by 162 runs, Praze (143) beat Porthleven (39) by 104 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (118) lost to Penzance 3 (120-5) by 5 wickets.
Sunday, May 28
Division Seven Central: Newquay 4 (117) lost to Falmouth 4 (164) by 47 runs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.