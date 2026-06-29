Division Two West: Constantine (112-9) lost to Redruth 2 (255) by 143 runs, Ludgvan (211-9) beat Penzance 2 (199) by 12 runs, Mullion (209-9) lost to St Erme (235) by 26 runs, St Ives (238-3) beat Camborne 2 (234-5) by 7 wickets, St Just 2 (226-9) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (222-7) by 1 wicket.