CORNWALL are in with a shout of topping Group Four of the NCCA Dojo T20 competition after a brace of victories at Herefordshire on Sunday, results which ensure they will reach July’s Super 12s stage.
The Duchy headed up to Eastnor off the back of a double-victory over Dorset a week earlier, and after cruising to a seven-wicket success in game one, then battled gamely to chase down 142 in the second after finding themselves in trouble at 79-6.
Cornwall were boosted by the return of their Kent-based trio as former pro Alex Blake, Will MacVIcar and Elliot Hooper all came into the matchday 11.
Veteran opener Neil Curnow was left out having helped out seven days earlier, while opening partner Chris Gibson was unavailable and Jake Rowe wasn’t initially selected, although was a late call-up to the squad.
The first fixture of the day was again all about Helston’s young left-arm spinner Bryn Evans.
The home side had recovered from early wickets for MacVicar (2-24 off 3.3) and Ben Ellis to reach 50-2, before Ellis (2-9 off 3) dismissed skipper Luke Tulacz.
George Rhodes soon went for 22, lbw to Evans who claimed 4-18 from his four, and with fellow spinner Hooper taking 2-17 from his allocation, Herefordshire were bundled out for just 100.
In reply, Tom Orpe went for a second ball nought, but the rest of the response was routine as while Blake made by his standards a steady unbeaten 50 from 40 balls, Werrington’s John Moon (23 off 17) and MacVicar (21 off 23) did the rest as they reached their target in just 14.2 overs.
Herefordshire chose to bat in game two and got off to a quickfire start despite Ollie Cox falling early to Elliot Hooper (2-26) for 12 off nine balls.
Toby Cox, Rhodes and skipper Tulacz all made starts, but it needed chip-ins from the middle and lower order of wicketkeeper Seth Essenhigh (23no), Luke Powell (18 off 15) and Hasan Mahmood (21 not out off 12) to give them a chance at 141-6. Jake Rowe – who replaced Ellis Whiteford for the second game, took 2-22 while Evans’ fine start to his county career continued with 1-21 from his four.
Blake smacked 19 off 9 in the chase, but after that it became a real struggle as wickets fell at regular intervals in a running total of 79-6.
But MacVicar bounced back from his tough outing with the ball to guide the Duchy to victory.
He made 37 from 29 balls and with wicketkeeper Billy Taylor occupying one end for 19 not out off 24 deliveries, they were home and hosed with three wickets and four balls to spare. Rowe made five not out off three at the end.
Cornwall’s victories mean they have qualified as the top three go through to a Super 12s stage next month.
However, next Sunday’s final double-header is with table-toppers Devon at Werrington next Sunday (July 5) has plenty of importance as the winners of the four groups earn home advantage for finals day as well as going straight through to the final where they will face the winner of the second versus third clash.
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