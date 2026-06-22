Toby Cox, Rhodes and skipper Tulacz all made starts, but it needed chip-ins from the middle and lower order of wicketkeeper Seth Essenhigh (23no), Luke Powell (18 off 15) and Hasan Mahmood (21 not out off 12) to give them a chance at 141-6. Jake Rowe – who replaced Ellis Whiteford for the second game, took 2-22 while Evans’ fine start to his county career continued with 1-21 from his four.