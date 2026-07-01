SALTASH United have announced that goalkeeper Jordan Duffey is returning to Kimberley Stadium ahead of the new Western League Premier Division campaign.
Duffey, who was most recently at Elburton Villa where last year’s number one Tyler Coombes has moved to, is no stranger to the Ashes having spent several seasons at the club before moving to Western League Premier Division rivals Buckland Athletic last summer. He is the first of several signings set to be announced as they look to as the club have announced their retained and departure list.
Sought-after youngster Deacon Thomson has joined relegated Tavistock in the same division, while defender Tyler Yendle has joined promoted Liskeard Athletic, who the Ashes reconvene league matters with.
Also leaving is versatile midfielder/defender Rhys Connew and striker Jayden Gilbert.
On the retained list are: Charlie Elkington, Max Everall, Cole Fisher, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Jack Jefford, Sam Joce, Rhys McShane, Kieran O’Melia, Joe Preece, Freddy Tolcher, Harry Truscott, Finley Wilkes, Alfie Wotton.
On Duffey’s arrival, boss Lee Britchford said: “I am delighted that Jordan has chosen to return to his hometown club for the 2026/27 season.
“He had plenty of offers over the summer, so it is great he is going to be playing his football with us this season as he adds undeniable quality as a goalkeeper and his attributes will benefit how we want to play. His leadership on and off the field is something that cannot be understated.
“I would also like to place on record my sincere thanks and best wishes to all of the players leaving the club this summer. They always gave 100% for the club and provided us with some memorable moments along the way. I wish them well in their future endeavours and no doubt we will cross paths at some point during the season.”
Britchford and his coaching staff have been busy putting their squad through their paces before they start their pre-season tonight at Camelford (7.30pm) which is followed by a trip to face Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday at Falmouth School (2.30pm).
The boss said: “It has been great to get back out on the grass with the boys over the past three weeks and the whole squad is in good spirits and working hard, and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone in action as the pre-season games start.
“As with any football team there have been some changes from a personnel point of view, but I am really happy with where the squad is.
“We are probably one or two bodies short of where we desire to be, but I am sure that will fall into place over the next couple of weeks.
“Pre-season training has been a good blend of running whilst getting the tactical ideas across to the players with regards to how we want to adapt our playing style for the season – something I feel has gone well so far and we look forward to seeing that over the coming pre-season games.”
While the competitive stuff may take a break over the summer, there’s still been plenty going on ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Britchford said: “Massive credit goes to all those behind the scenes who have been working really hard to get Kimberley Stadium in good shape for the start of our home pre-season games. There have been lots of projects going on around the ground, including the new pay booth which is taking shape alongside the surrounding areas of the ground getting some much-needed attention.
The work that has been done to the playing surface has been good, and we hope to reap the benefits of this throughout the season.”
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