TRURO City retained the Aubrey Wilkes Trophy with a comprehensive win over local rivals Falmouth Town.
Both Harvey Greenslade and Luke Jephcott scored twice with City talisman Tyler Harvey, marking his return from injury, netting the game’s opener after just three minutes.
For Falmouth, playing their first game under new boss John Fabby, who replaced long-serving Andy Westgarth in the summer, they rarely troubled Aidan Stone in the City goal.
Greenslade, making his second debut for City, took his place in the starting line-up alongside Tom Tweedy, another summer capture for visiting boss John Askey.
Falmouth fielded former Tinner Morgan Jones between the sticks while one time Truro trialist Oscar Massey would lead the line for Fabby’s charges, who were missing several members of key personnel.
In searing 30-degree temperatures the home side had the first sight of goal early on, but Stone saved well at his near post. And almost immediately, City reacted to that early scare with the game’s opener.
Harvey, who endured an injury-hit previous campaign, wasted little time in opening his account this time round as Tweedy crossed to the back post, for the former Argyle hitman to finish low past Jones.
In the blink of an eye, one almost became two and three as Greenslade cut in from the right and a left footed shot crashed back off the woodwork, with the goal frame also rescuing Town from Tweedy’s cross-come-shot.
Both Harvey and Will Dean then headed free kicks wide of Jones’ goal as Falmouth struggled to get out of their own half.
Tweedy, for the second time, then crashed a header off the underside of the crossbar before the game’s first water break arrived.
Superfluous for the most part at the World Cup, but without doubt welcomed on the south Cornish coast, with the mercury showing little sign of dropping.
Refreshed and without doubt rehydrated, City pressed on in their pursuit of goals and Jones denied Yassine En-Neyah, without a Truro goal since re-signing for the club two years ago.
Jephcott, playing close to his home village of Ponsanooth, also tested Jones who at this stage, was keeping his side in the game.
Greenslade beat a suspect and flimsy home offside trap as the interval approached but couldn’t find the mark before City firmly stamped their authority on the game with two goals in three minutes.
Firstly, Jephcott emphatically swept home into the top corner after Tweedy’s cut back, before Greenslade angled a fine effort into the top corner from just outside the box.
Three goals up at the break, City, understandably rang the changes at half-time and with captain Connor Riley-Lowe one of those withdrawn, the armband was passed to Tom Harrison and then subsequently Shaun Donnellan.
Encouragingly for City, the changes didn’t halt their attacking threat and control of the game at all, with a fourth arriving inside the first 90 seconds after half-time.
Jack Stretton, one of those changes, showed great strength to burst into the box and his thumping effort was too hot for Jones to handle and Jephcott tapped home.
The rest of the second half continued in the same vein as City hunted more – Tylor Love-Holmes headed Harry Kite’s cross off the bar and B Trialist forced Jones into a fine low save.
Thirteen minutes from time and the scoring was completed when Ben Starkie wriggled free and with the outside of his boot, found Greenslade who finished cooly.
City will without doubt face sterner challenges as pre-season progresses ahead of the season opener against Maidenhead, but they were professional and came through the game unscathed injury-wise, whilst also ensuring local bragging rights belong to TR4 opposed to TR11, for another 12 months.
City: Stone, Love-Holmes, A Trialist, Harrison (Bell, 69), Riley-Lowe (Law, 46), Tweedy (Starkie, 46), Dean (Kite, 46), En-Neyah (Donnellan, 46), Jephcott (B Trialist, 58), Greenslade, Harvey (Stretton, 46).
Falmouth: Jones, Cook, Davy, Elcock, Rowe, Symons, Barner, Webber, Prynn, Massey, Bissett. Subs: Symons, Brabyn, O Evans, Ibbetton, Townson, G Evans, Uren, Perrow
Referee: Rowan Clark
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